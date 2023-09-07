Kaitlyn Bristowe issues a warning for Charity Lawson ahead of Dancing with the Stars premiere

Dancing with the Stars is grueling and intense, something that The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe knows all too well.

After all, she has a Mirror Ball Trophy of her own, having won Season 29 alongside her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Charity Lawson learned about her role on Dancing with the Stars at The Bachelorette finale.

Kaitlyn was told she got the spot during The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons – Ever! special that aired during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both women are incredibly competitive, which is likely why they got so far in their respective seasons of The Bachelor before being chosen to lead their seasons of The Bachelorette.

Now that Charity is also following in Kaitlyn’s dancing shoes, she wanted to offer a little advice and a warning as we get closer to the Season 32 DWTS premiere.

Kaitlyn Bristowe warns Charity Lawson about the dance pros

Ahead of her newest journey, Charity dropped by to chat with Kaitlyn on her Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast to talk about all things Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars.

While there, Kaitlyn opened up about her DWTS season, telling Charity, “You always got to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She continued, “You’re doing something really fun, and don’t forget that because people [get] really caught up in the, I did, I got really caught up in the competition of it and making it further.”

Kaitlyn warned Charity that Dancing with the Stars is “harder than anybody thinks” before speculating which dance pro she might be paired with.

“I think possibly Artem because the height. I think possibly Alan because I could see them putting you with him, only because he’s one of the more well-loved, I feel like, out of a lot of them. And I feel like I could see you and your fun personality with him,” Kaitlyn told Charity.

Then she shared an even bigger warning, “He’s kind of a d**k, but I can see it. Well, they’re all d**ks. They’re all d**ks, I’m telling you. Buckle up.”

Ariana Madix also confirmed for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

Charity is the second person officially confirmed ahead of Season 32. The rest of the cast will be announced on Wednesday, September 13, on Good Morning America.

The first cast member we learned about was Ariana Madix, who shared the news with fans in July alongside Derek Hough after he came to visit her at her sandwich shop, Something About Her.

The reveal was made after months of rumors that Ariana had signed on as Scandoval hit a fever pitch on Vanderpump Rules.

There have been several other rumors about celebrities expected to join the cast this season, including Mira Sorvino, Tori Spelling, and Mauricio Umansky.

We’ll have to wait until Wednesday to see if those are true.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus and will return in fall 2023.