Kaitlyn Bristowe gushes over ’empath’ Jason Tartick, says Bachelor Nation boyfriend helps her with anxiety

Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe gushed over her love Jason Tartick, calling him an “empath” and claiming he helps her with her anxiety.

Kaitlyn revealed that Jason knows what to do when the pressures of life weigh heavily on her mind and she relies on him for his caring ways during those difficult times.

She most recently admitted that she needed a short break from social media in an Instagram post shared on April 21. Kaitlyn posted a slide that featured a black background and large white letters. It read, “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

She added a caption that read, “for two or three business days.”

Kaitlyn also asked her Twitter followers in a post shared on April 18 for help in battling anxiety.

“Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I’m in full tears mode. I need help & I’m also here to help too!” she wrote.

She continued, “One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet.” Kaitlyn added in a second tweet that she was going to put her phone down and put on a movie. Kaitlyn shared that if anyone wanted to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets to please continue. She ended her remarks by thanking everyone for their help.

Kaitlyn revealed she leans on Jason for support during tough times

Kaitlyn revealed that she leans on her beau for support during particularly challenging times.

She said in an interview with Hollywood Life, “It’s so interesting because Jason is in tune with himself. And he really wants to help.”

“We’ve learned over the years that he’s an empath so when I have anxiety, it almost gives him anxiety,” Kaitlyn explained.

“So he really has to step back and be there for me rather than taking it on from me because I’m an empath myself so I really understand that struggle. He’s so good because I’m able to communicate before it happens. Sometimes I just have got to put my feet up. I like to have something cold when I have those really bad anxiety attacks because sometimes for me it’s triggering when people are like, ‘Are you OK? What can I do?’ He knows now, so he just supports me in any way. We have really good communication in our relationship and I think he just knows what I need.”

Kaitlyn recently returned home after hosting Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette

Katilyn and Tayshia Adams temporarily replaced longtime The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison for this season of the reality television series. The women assisted Katie Thurston as she looked for love among her male contestants in a season that wrapped one week earlier than scheduled.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia will return in late summer to helm the second installment of the season, where Michelle Young will look for love. Her journey will air this fall.

The Bachelorette returns to television Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.