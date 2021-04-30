Kaitlyn Bristowe felt ‘trauma’ after filming Katie Thurston’s The Bachelorette season

Kaitlyn Bristowe reportedly felt “trauma” after filming Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.
During an episode of her Off The Vine podcast, Kaitlyn spilled secrets about Katie’s season and revealed to fans what she discovered as the host of the season alongside Tayshia Adams, where she attempted to guide both Katie and the male contestants in their search for love.
She also shared how she was feeling after temporarily shutting down her Instagram on April 21 for what she said was “spiritual maintenance.”
She added a caption that read, “for two or three business days.”
Just days earlier, the reality star asked her Twitter followers in a post shared on April 18 for help in battling anxiety.
“Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I’m in full tears mode. I need help & I’m also here to help too!” she wrote.
Kaitlyn responded to fan concern
“A lot of people are asking how I’m feeling,” she explained.
“They know I took a social media break for a couple of days. I was very overwhelmed. I think it was such a perfect storm and breeding ground for anxiety because I truly was back in a world of…I’m so happy to be part of this Bachelorette show, but I didn’t realize how much it brought up some either trauma or anxiety that I may not have dealt with as much as I thought I had,” she said.
Kaitlyn attributed her conflicting feelings to several contributing factors.
“My hormones out of control. I’m in New Mexico where I swear the altitude and the dryness and the hotel food was just getting to me,” she claimed.
Kaitlyn said this season of The Bachelorette is ‘the most dramatic yet’
Kaitlyn told her listeners that filming this season of The Bachelorette with Tayshia Adams “genuinely went by so fast.”
She then said that she could not wait for her fans to watch but it was hard to give them an update as to what they could expect.
“What I will say is I think it’s going to be really fun. Tayshia and I had a really, really fun time being there. We love Katie. I’m definitely not going to say much because I don’t want to get in trouble, but maybe I can say it’s the most dramatic season yet? We had a really great time,” she admitted.
The Bachelorette returns Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.
