Kaitlyn Bristowe temporarily shuts down her IG for ‘spiritual maintenance’

Kaitlyn Bristowe temporarily closed down her Instagram account for “spiritual maintenance.” Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe has temporarily shut down her Instagram page.

In a post shared on April 21, Kaitlyn posted a slide that featured a black background and large white letters. It read, “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”

She added a caption that read, “for two or three business days.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Kaitlyn is currently filming the newest season of The Bachelorette, where she is hosting the newest season of the reality dating series alongside Tayshia Adams. Kaitlyn and Tayshia have temporarily replaced Chris Harrison, who stepped back from the franchise earlier this year after defending former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after a scandal involving her attendance of a fraternity party with racist roots.

Kaitlyn’s last post prior to her break was on the same day. She shared a video clip where she wore a white sweater and jeans as she addressed her followers.

She was soft-spoken in the video as she told her followers a tale.

Kaitlyn told a story of nightlife after COVID-19

“Just think, one day real soon we are going to finally put on our favorite dress, and go to a crowded bar and order a bunch of overpriced cocktails and then get really sad, and have a good cry on the street. Then we’ll get a gross taco from a food truck and spill salsa on our dress. Then we will pee behind a trashcan and puke in a Uber on the way home, stumble into our house and stumble into our bed in our pukey, pee-pee, taco dress,” she concluded, stone-faced.

Fans found the clip to be hilarious, including her beau Jason Tartick, who told his girlfriend in the comments section, “Hahaha please come home right meow.”

Jason Tartick commented on his girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hilarous Instagram video. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Instagram

Just days earlier, the reality star admitted she was battling anxiety

Kaitlyn asked her Twitter followers in a post shared on April 18 for help in battling anxiety.

“Anyone else suffering anxiety right now? I’m in full tears mode. I need help & I’m also here to help too!” she wrote.

She continued, “One time I had the best thread going from anxiety and it was the most pleasant thing on the internet.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted that she was suffering with a bout of anxiety and reached out for help from her followers. Pic credit: @kaitlynbristowe/Twitter

She said that she was using essential oils, reading good news, and utilizing calm music to get her through her current bout.

Kaitlyn added in a second tweet that she was going to put her phone down and put on a movie. Kaitlyn shared that if anyone wanted to help each other with tips and uplifting tweets to please continue. She ended her remarks by thanking everyone for their help.

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.