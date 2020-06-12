Kailyn Lowry deletes Twitter after Teen Mom 2 clip resurfaces where she accuses Jo Rivera of dressing son like a ‘thug’

Kailyn Lowry deleted her Twitter after a racist comment resurfaced / Pic credit: @kaillowry

Kailyn Lowry could be the next MTV reality star to be fired. Other stars, including Taylor Selfridge, are being let go by MTV after past racial slurs were uncovered.

With that in mind, a clip of Kailyn referring to her son as a ‘thug’ resurfaced. The comment was made to ex Jo Rivera on Teen Mom 2.

In the scene, Kailyn argues with Jo over the way their son Isaac dresses at Jo’s house.

“When he goes over [to your house], you have him dress a certain way, you have him look a certain way, you have his hair cut a certain way, and that’s not who he is,” she insists.

Kailyn accused Jo of dressing their son ‘like a thug’

She continues, “I think you forget about the fact that he’s half-white and he’s half-Hispanic. Like, I feel like you dress him [in] a stereotypical way, and I don’t like it … You dress him like — like a thug.”

After Taylor Selfridge was fired from Teen Mom OG due to past racist tweets, fans recirculated the video of Kailyn. They demanded that Kailyn be fired as well.

Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus, who hails from Puerto Rico, apparently had never seen the clip before now. She adamantly reacted on Twitter after she watched it.

“WTF did I just watch. SMH,” she wrote.

In addition, many fans argued that Kailyn and other MTV stars should also be held accountable for questionable comments made in the past.

When the clip was recirculated, Kailyn deleted her Twitter account, a noticeable move given she is not known for staying silent. She often claps back at hate comments.

One fan created a petition to effectively ‘cancel Kailyn’

One fan started a petition asking people to stop watching Teen Mom 2 and stop listening to Kailyn’s podcast called Coffee Convos.

The social media users claim that she also routinely makes “racially offensive comments” to her ex and to baby daddy Chris Lopez. Audio recordings of such comments that occurred during their previous arguments were allegedly made.

Kailyn has not publicly acknowledged the accusations, at least not yet. For now, she seems to be laying low by deleting her Twitter account.

Her last Instagram post was four days ago at the time of posting.

The drama comes not long before she is due to give birth to her fourth child at the end of July.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.