News of Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez’s son Creed getting a haircut was huge news among Teen Mom 2 fans and now Kail says it’s left her son “traumatized.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail’s ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez cut their one-year-old son Creed’s hair, reportedly without Kail’s knowledge. Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Chris acted out of spite.

However, Chris took to his podcast this week to address the buzz around Creed’s first haircut and said that he felt his son’s hair needed “shaped up.” Chris also claimed that he told Kail about the haircut appointment and that she replied, “Oh, I’m on my way,” but never showed up.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry says son Creed was ‘traumatized’ after Chris Lopez cut his hair

Now, Kail has taken her turn to respond to the ordeal and told her podcast listeners that Creed was “traumatized” by Chris cutting his hair for the first time.

When Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsey Chrisley mentioned that she expected Kail to be traumatized over Creed’s haircut, Kail revealed that it was actually her son who suffered.

“I think my son was traumatized, to be honest,” Kail shared. “I don’t want to put too much into it. I do just want to like, just say one thing on here. Um, the bits and pieces that I’ve heard about an explanation on their side, on their podcast, is complete bulls**t. And this is not something that I would have wanted.”

Kail did not consent to the haircut but figured Chris would do it anyway. She had purchased products for curly hair over the weekend to help tame Creed’s curls, rather than cutting it.

Kail admitted that she didn’t want to give Chris the “public reaction that he wants,” which is a much different approach than when Chris cut their son Lux’s hair in 2020.

Kail says Chris wouldn’t provide place or time of haircut after he claimed she no-showed

According to Kail, Chris told her about the haircut appointment at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday but wouldn’t give her the name of the place or a time, instead telling her that he would email her a video of the haircut.

“That’s not how this works,” Kail told her listeners. “And I hate when these dads are like, ‘Well, we just wanna co-parent.’ Obviously not. You obviously don’t.”

Kail claimed that when Chris texted her on Sunday morning, she thought he was just trying to get a reaction out of her, especially because no barbershops were open yet at that time.

She later revealed that Chris didn’t take Creed for a haircut, but “did it himself.”

Kail and Chris haven’t been able to agree on much when it comes to co-parenting their sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1. In fact, co-parenting doesn’t seem to be their strong suit. Last year, Chris said that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world.”

