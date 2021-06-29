Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 shows off figure amid weight loss struggle

Amid her weight loss struggle, Kail Lowry showed off her figure on social media Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry showed off her curvier figure on social media, despite the recent criticism she’s received from haters about her weight.

The 29-year-old has come under fire for her weight gain and has been open about her struggles with PCOS, which has made it hard for her to lose weight despite diet and exercise changes.

Kail flaunted some skin in her latest photos

Kail put her insecurities aside to share a post on Instagram, flaunting some skin in two new pictures and showing off some rompers she was modeling.

In the first post, Kail sported a lowcut, black and white, shorts romper with a cutout in the middle near her stomach, showing off plenty of leg as she posed on a balcony with a big smile.

For her second photo, Kail posed in front of a palm tree in a black, white, and yellow romper with slide sandals, again showing off plenty of leg.

Kail asked her followers, “Which fit is your fave? 1 or 2?😉” and most of her fans commented on how confident and beautiful Kail looked.

Kail has been open about her weight gain

Kail has opened up about how her weight gain has affected her psychologically. Earlier this year, Kail got into detail about her struggles with PCOS on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Kail has faced harsh criticism because of her weight

The mom of four detailed her sudden, rapid weight gain. Trolls even called Kail a “pig” and a “cow,” which was often more painful than the symptoms themselves.

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” Kail revealed on her podcast. She added, “And that’s where I get emotional because I didn’t expect it and it’s not something I’ve been able to control. I’ve tried. And so when people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong.”

Kail is working on making healthier changes in her life

Last week, Kail opened up about her current attempts to keep her PCOS under control and revealed that she’s struggling with the diet and exercise portion, and recently started taking a new medication.

“I’m struggling with it. I know it can be reversed with diet & some other lifestyle changes but I’m struggling with scheduling/time management for the changes I need to make. I’ve been on Ovasital for a week now. So I’ll give updates on that,” Kail told her followers.

Aside from trolls commenting on her weight gain, Kail has received backlash from critics who think the MTV star has overdone her facial fillers.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have come to know Kail as one of the cast members who lives her life unapologetically, and it looks like that’s what she’s continuing to do.

