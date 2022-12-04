Julie Chrisley called out for ‘too much surgery’ on her face

Julie Chrisley was called out for looking different. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Julie Chrisley has undergone a transformation this year, and viewers have taken notice since all eyes are now on the reality TV personality.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley.

Last month, Julie and Todd learned their fate when they were sentenced to 19 years in prison combined. Todd will serve 12 years, and Julie will do seven.

Earlier this week, Julie was part of a podcast with her daughter, Savannah Chrisley. She shared a snippet of the entire episode on her social media, which got followers talking.

The mother and daughter duo were discussing who their “hall pass” would be, and both agreed Kevin Costner was still hot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Savannah asked followers to drop who their hall pass would be in the comment section, and while some did, others pointed out how different Julie Chrisley looked.

Julie Chrisley called out for looking different

In the comment section of Savannah Chrisley’s post, followers pointed out how different Julie Chrisley looks.

The podcast was taped ahead of Todd and Julie’s sentencing in November.

One follower wrote, “Babyyy julie done had too much surgery on her face. She was very pretty already know she look like a wax figure 😮😢”

Another noted how “stressed” she looked.

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Further down, one commenter noticed the veneers Julie got done, saying, “Julie was so pretty without the veneers. The vanity in this family is off the charts!”

And another said, “Julie has lost too much weight.”

Pic credit: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

When will Julie Chrisley report to prison?

Julie Chrisley is due to report to prison in Florida on January 15, 2023. Her husband, Todd Chrisley, will report on the same day but will spend his time at a separate facility.

The Chrisley Knows Best star had asked to be given house arrest instead of prison so she could remain home for her son, Grayson Chrisley, and her granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley.

It was denied, and Julie and Todd will serve their time simultaneously, not staggered as she had hoped. Savannah Chrisley has stepped up to care for her brother and niece as a custody arrangement has been handled.

In just a little over a month, Julie Chrisley will leave her children behind as she begins to serve the next seven years behind bars in a federal prison in Florida.

Chrisley Knows Best is currently on hiatus.