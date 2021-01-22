Julie Chen Moonves shares Big Brother-themed Bernie Sanders meme

Julie Chen Moonves is always very active on social media. Pic credit: CBS

Social media has been consumed with Bernie Sanders memes this week. Now, Big Brother has joined in on the fun, with host Julie Chen Moonves taking to Twitter to share a new meme.

For anyone who hasn’t been keeping up with Facebook and Twitter over the past 48 hours, the social media networks have been consumed by images of Bernie Sanders attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Sanders, who is currently a senator from Vermont, attended the event in a warm coat and some thick mittens to stay warm. A joke started going around that he had either just come from shoveling snow or he had plans following the event.

Many, many memes have been created that have placed the image of Sanders into other events. That includes movie scenes, famous paintings, sporting events, and even memorable scenes from TV shows.

Julie Chen Moonves shares her Big Brother meme

Below is the meme that Julie just shared that accompanies the caption, “Anyone else missing Big Brother?”

Anyone else missing Big Brother? pic.twitter.com/CQP3DLj9rV — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) January 22, 2021

Julie isn’t the only person from Big Brother to get in on the action. James Rhine from Big Brother 6 responded to Julie’s post with a meme of his own.

A fan was quick to respond to the post that James made, where they wrote, “If I recall…he beat you in the veto challenge…lol.”

A few other fans noted that the meme that Julie shared was created by someone else a day earlier.

“It was a pleasure getting to watch you this season” pic.twitter.com/IvPlevBzsN — Noah (@NoahArbz) January 21, 2021

More Bernie Sanders memes

To get a real feel for how many memes have been created that include Bernie Sanders in them, here are a few more amusing ones that have been posted this week.

All these #BernieSanders memes have just made my weekend pic.twitter.com/UDRmsjIdL0 — Marc Dunphy (@Marcdunphy22) January 22, 2021

More news from the world of Big Brother

Some big news just came out from Big Brother, as casting director Robyn Kass revealed she is leaving the show. For years, she has been one of the people helping to put together the casts each summer.

Someone new is going to be in charge of putting together a good list of people to possibly be on the BB23 cast. For anyone who has been thinking about trying to be on the show, applications are still open online for Big Brother 2021.

In addition to a new casting director, there are some new policies in place that will impact who becomes a houseguest this summer. CBS issued a statement about increasing diversity on its reality competition shows and that includes Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.