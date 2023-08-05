Juliana Custodio marries Ben Obscura in intimate ceremony — Check out the stunning photos

Juliana Custodio made for a drop-dead gorgeous bride when she tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

The 90 Day Fiance star and her new husband, Ben Obscura, looked happier than ever in the stunning images from her wedding, which took place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The couple’s adorable son was also front and center as his parents finally made things official.

Juliana confirmed the news of her engagement in May 2022 when a curious social media follower noticed the ring on her finger.

By that time, she was already several months pregnant with her first child with her fiance Ben.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Juliana later revealed that she planned to have her baby before getting married, and in July of 2022, they welcomed a son, Benjamin James Louis, into the world.

Juliana Custodio ‘finally’ marries the ‘love of her life’ Ben Obscura

The stunning model posted photos from her wedding day, and right now, her comment section is flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Finally married the love of my life 💍Love you forever ❤️ @ben_obscura,” Juliana captioned the post.

The snaps showed a close-up of the happy couple as they smiled at the camera after tying the knot.

Another snap gave us a better view of Juliana’s simple yet elegant white dress that featured a square neckline and sheer panels along the sides. She completed the wedding attire with drop earrings and a long white veil.

We also spotted Juliana’s mom and snaps of Baby Benjamin clad in his fancy suit.

Juliana was previously married to Michael Jessen before filing for divorce in February 2022 following a messy split.

We first met the gorgeous model on 90 Day Fiance when she lived in Brazil, and later married Michael and moved to the US to be with him.

Things didn’t work out for the now-divorced pair, who had a 39-year age difference between them.

Their split got nasty, with Michael making eye-popping accusations against Juliana on social media, but a lot of time has passed since then.

Now Juliana has a new life and a growing family, and she couldn’t be happier.

90 Day Fiance fans congratulate Juliana Custodio

Juliana’s wedding post has already racked up thousands of likes and lots of congratulatory comments.

“@julianacustodiooo Congratulations !!!! So happy for you guys! I’ve followed you since 90 day fiance days, and I am super happy you have found your happy ending! ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Love that your family was able to be there!! Congratulations! You looked beautiful as usual!” said someone else.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

One person said, “Am so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations 🥳 and so happy to see your mom there all smiles ❤️❤️.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “😍Beautiful pictures, god bless your beautiful family forever.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.