90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen calls out Sean Naso, Juliana Custodio in shady post

90 Day Fiance alum Michael Jessen took to Instagram to air dirty laundry about his ex-wife Juliana Custodio and former houseguest, Sean Naso.

Juliana and Michael were divorced last May after Juliana split from the family home where Michael and his two children, Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah, and her husband Sean Naso were living.

Juliana alleged she was treated like a maid by all involved in the living situation, while Michael claimed Juliana had an affair with Sarah’s husband Sean. Sean and Juliana both denied the affair.

Juliana quickly went on to establish a relationship with another man, Benjamin Obscura, and she had a baby boy with him. Juliana now lives with Benjamin in Germany.

Michael also blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for his breakup because of their living situation with his ex-wife Sarah and her husband Sean.

In April of this year, Michael revealed he was being sued by Sean Naso for a dog bite that happened in August of 2021, while Sarah and Sean were still housemates.

Michael Jessen goes off on former housemate Sean Naso about their pending lawsuit

Despite Juliana and Sean’s denial of an alleged affair, Michael reaffirmed his belief the two slept together in a social media rant.

Michael said in the comments posted on Instagram of his dog Howard, “I guess it wasn’t enough for you to fool around with my wife and then some under my roof, now you gotta keep picking on this ‘vicious’ little fella and keep on suing me…”

Not all of Michael Jessen’s followers were happy to see him venting about his pending lawsuit with Sean Naso

Most of Michael Jessen’s Instagram followers were supportive of the 90 Day Fiance alum venting about his pending lawsuit. The current star of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Tiffany Franco Smith, posted a comment in support of Michael telling him to keep his head up.

However, not all of his followers were happy about his accusations. One Instagram follower didn’t like Michael accusing Juliana of an affair with Sean, saying, “I don’t believe for a second she would do that.”

Michael at the time of publishing has yet to respond to the more than 191 comments on his post. Juliana and Sean haven’t commented yet about the most recent accusations from Michael this morning.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.