Joy Behar did not hide from Jersey Shore cast or Snooki on The View, source claims

The View co-host Joy Behar wasn’t “hiding” from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi or the Jersey Shore cast earlier this month despite the recent claims by Snooki’s makeup artist.

Monsters and Critics reported that Joey Camasta, Snooki’s makeup artist and It’s Happening podcast co-host, claimed Behar was avoiding the JS cast during their August 1 appearance on The View.

However, an unidentified source recently shared with EW that there’s “no truth” to Camasta’s claims that Behar “chose not to be in the segment.”

After the claims made headlines, rumors began to swirl about previous drama involving Behar and Snooki, as well as The View co-host’s comments about the Jersey Shore cast.

Over 10 years ago, Behar made jokes about the cast, referring to them as “stupid” while talking in a segment with co-hosts, including Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sherri Shepherd.

In addition, Snooki revealed she had an encounter with Behar years ago in which she called her out for not really being Italian. The two celebs also made fun of one another in 2011.

Source: Behar wasn’t hiding from Jersey Shore stars on The View

During the August 1 episode of The View, stars from Jersey Shore stopped by to discuss the sixth season of Family Vacation, which began airing on MTV on August 3.

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were seated across from the JS cast members. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Snooki were present for the segment.

As mentioned, Behar was nowhere to be seen during the segment, and Snooki’s makeup artist said it was due to previous drama between the JS star and Behar.

“So this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away,” Camasta told Page Six, adding, “She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently.”

However, a source told EW there is “no truth” to Camasta’s claims that Behar was “hiding.” The source said Behar wasn’t included with the other View co-hosts due to a production decision for that segment.

As of this writing, media outlets indicate that Behar hasn’t commented about the segment.

Why do Snooki and Behar have beef?

Based on Snooki’s remarks during an August appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Behar wasn’t so nice to her during a previous encounter. Andy Cohen asked the JS crew about which celebrities were rude to them during their earlier rise to fame.

While nobody was willing to answer at first, Snooki soon blurted out “Joy Behar” and then elaborated with a story about how The View co-host was “so mean” to her.

Snooki claimed Behar cornered her in a bathroom backstage at The View years ago and told her, “You’re not Italian,” to which Snooki said she frighteningly replied, “Ok, ma’am.”

During a 2010 episode of The View, Behar’s co-host Sherri Shepherd said that Behar told someone from the JS cast that they weren’t really Italian. Behar nodded and smirked, agreeing with Shepherd’s comments, although no specific names were given.

Behar went on to joke that the cast “can park my car anytime they want” and also suggested the cast members of Jersey Shore are “stupid.”

In 2011, TMZ reported Snooki and her JS castmate mocked Behar in a video. That arrived after Behar had made fun of Snooki several times on The Joy Behar Show, which ran on HLN from 2011 to 2013.

So far, two sides have been given to the story about Behar’s absence from The View segment with Jersey Shore on August 1. However, neither has come directly from Snooki or Behar. They may choose to keep it quiet, although Snooki has a new podcast where she can discuss this and other topics with her makeup artist as the co-host.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV. The View Season 27 premieres Tuesday, September 5, on ABC.