Joy-Anna Duggar slammed for remaining quiet on national events while other Duggars speak out

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of Gideon just two days ago and the comments went left. While there were comments about how adorable he is and how boys will be boys, several comments were about the Duggars’ silence on social media regarding the current state of affairs in the country.

Since then, a few of the Duggar family members have spoken out. Unfortunately, Joy-Anna Duggar caught the brunt of the comments ahead of anyone making a statement.

What did followers say to Joy-Anna Duggar?

After silence on social media from the Duggar family, some followers decided to call out Joy-Anna Duggar about the silence. Why they chose her as the target isn’t clear, especially some of the other girls are way more outspoken.

On the photo of Gideon, one follower asked why the family has remained silent. The comment said, in part,”Non Christians are watching. Christians are watching. Jesus would not be silent on this.”

Following that, there was another comment about it. That read, in part, “All of your combined followers and support for your family, yet not one mention of support from ANY Duggar on the state of this nation and it’s fellow people of color.”

Despite the pushback, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have remained silent on the matter.

Which Duggars did speak out?

The official account for the Duggars on Instagram posted in support of Blackout Tuesday. That post garnered a lot of attention.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo also posted their support yesterday. Their comments and support weren’t as shocking as they are more progressive than some of the other family members.

Jessa Duggar also posted her support on Instagram yesterday. The family used the same graphic, but seeing her post it was shocking to some Counting On fans. She is one of the daughters who is most like Michelle Duggar.

Anna Duggar also shared the graphic. Despite it being Marcus’ birthday, she refrained from sharing anything else yesterday at all.

Typically, the Duggar family hasn’t been vocal about a lot except their pro-life stance and other causes that they have fought for. Since the downfall of Josh Duggar due to back-to-back scandals, their social injustice voices have not been loud.

Unfortunately, Joy-Anna Duggar caught the brunt of this. She remained silent, but she wasn’t the only Duggar family member to keep quiet. Jill Duggar, Jana Duggar, Abbie and John-David Duggar, Lauren and Josiah Duggar, Jedidiah Duggar, and Kendra and Joseph Duggar have all kept quiet.

