Joy-Anna Duggar shares family photos, Counting On fans gush over ‘beautiful’ family

Joy-Anna Duggar shared fun family photos of her “beautiful” family. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a slew of photos from a family outing over the weekend.

She and Austin Forsyth took their kids on an adventure that included riding ponies, taking silly pictures, feeding farm animals, and more.

It appeared to be a fun family day, and Counting On fans couldn’t get over how adorable and fun the pictures were.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares ‘beautiful’ family

Over on Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared several photos in one post. Evelyn and Gideon appeared to be enjoying themselves as she and Austin Forsyth led them on an adventure.

Counting On fans flocked to the comment section to talk about the photos and compliment the mom of two on her “beautiful” family.

One wrote, “Cuteness Overload 😍 🍓 😍 Beautiful Kids❤️.”

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Another just used several heart emojis.

Someone else said, “She is so beautiful,” likely referring to the standalone shots of Evelyn enjoying herself.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Most of the comments were similar, praising Joy-Anna and Austin for teaching their kids about animals and being involved with showing them some adventures.

Joy-Anna Duggar opens up about life right now

Over the last few weeks, Joy-Anna Duggar has been sharing a lot of photos on Instagram. She is keeping followers up to date on what is happening in her life.

For a while, she was mainly sharing progress with the RV she and Austin Forsyth are rehabbing, but now, it seems she is focusing on more of her home life and what they are doing with their kids.

The Counting On star recently shared that she schools Gideon just “five minutes a day,” which caused a flurry of critics to come for her. So far, it seems to be working for their family.

She has also been spending time with her sisters and sisters-in-law. Joy-Anna and Abbie Grace Burnett spent time at the pumpkin farm earlier this month. The pictures sparked speculation Abbie could be expecting her second child, but as of yet, that hasn’t been confirmed.

A few days ago, Joy-Anna and her sisters, Jessa and Jana, spent time at the Vintage Market Days. They went shopping and documented their fun on social media. It was also noted that Jessa was wearing pants, which is a big deal.

It seems the family is where Joy-Anna Duggar is focusing most of her time these days and sharing her journey with followers.