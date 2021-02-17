Joy-Anna Duggar shares a relationship rewind for Valentine’s Day

Joy-Anna Duggar shared sweet photos highlighting her relationship with Austin Forsyth. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar shared several photos of herself alongside her husband, Austin Forsyth on Valentine’s Day.

Each picture was from a special part of their lives which were marked in the caption.

Over the last several days, Joy-Anna has given fans insight into her relationship with Austin, including when she first realized she had feelings for him.

The ‘love story rewind’ photos

From a recent photoshoot that displayed Joy-Anna Duggar’s dark hair and bangs to their first picture together they could find (which was years before they began courting), fans and followers were given a glimpse into what is important to the couple.

She included a photo from shortly after each of her children were born, wedding photos, a photo from when they became engaged, and more.

Her caption read, in part, “I remember thinking when I was 15 ‘I can’t imagine life without Austin’. And that is still true today. [heart emoji].”

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

Most recently, the couple has been making headlines with their responses to questions and answers posed by fans and followers.

One of the most shocking things Joy-Anna Duggar revealed was that she and Austin Forsyth battled COVID-19 when she was still pregnant with Evelyn Mae. She was born last August, so it appears the Counting On stars dealt with it over the summer at some point.

As they continue to work on their house, Joy-Anna hosted the Duggar girls’ Christmas party. She received plenty of compliments on her flooring and the way things were set up. Many of the women and girls attended the party, but Jill and Jinger weren’t there.

Some Counting On fans even came to her defense and called out Jinger Duggar for naming her baby girl similar to Joy-Anna’s daughter. Evy Mae was born in August and Evy Jo was born in November. Neither sister addressed the similar name thing, but fans were on it.

Other than sharing photos of her babies and living her life with Austin, Joy-Anna Duggar has been fairly unbothered. She did share a photo of Evy Mae chowing down on pickles, revealing that despite looking like her daddy, the baby girl did get some “Duggar genes.”

It is likely the couple will be a part of the new season of Counting On. They haven’t announced their departure, and as far as it looks, they have been attending family events and parties.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.