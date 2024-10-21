Joy-Anna Duggar broke courtship rules after Austin Forsyth had a terrible accident

Joy-Anna Duggar was open about her struggles and life growing up as the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

She and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were guests on the Unplanned Podcast, where they discussed all things Duggar.

There were conversations about her postpartum depression after welcoming Gunner in June 2023. Things were complicated because that was when Joy says her family began “falling apart.”

Austin also discussed run-ins with “fans” and other things that happened to the couple because they were in the spotlight. He even talked about the “crazies” that would send pizza to their house.

Of course, misconceptions were also addressed. Throughout the couple’s podcast appearances, they did their best to honor Jim Bob and Michelle.

And it wouldn’t have been complete without Joy and Austin talking about the time they broke courtship rules.

Here’s why Joy-Anna Duggar broke courtship rules

Courtship rules were a big deal when the Duggar daughters (and a few sons) were getting married.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard kicked off the nearly back-to-back weddings, with Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Joseph, and Josiah Duggar getting married within a few years.

The girls were held to high courtship standards and had chaperones while “dating” their partners. No hand-holding, touching, kissing, or anything else was allowed.

They were occasionally allowed a side hug, but even that was scarce.

Joy talked about when she went to see Austin Forsyth after he totaled his truck and could have died. She called her father for permission, and when she was spending time with Austin, one of her brothers told “Pops” that she was holding onto his arm and was asked to let go.

She said she was “annoyed” at her brother, who likely earned points for telling Jim Bob what his daughter was up to. Austin was a little taken aback by the situation, too.

Will Joy-Anna Duggar ever walk away from her upbringing?

Throughout her entire time on the Unplanned Podcast, Joy-Anna Duggar was careful not to criticize her parents.

She has walked a fine line during her adult life while talking about things and maintaining a relationship with her younger siblings who remained at the Big House.

Joy watched Jill Duggar’s exile after walking away from Counting On and became more alienated.

The Counting On star addressed that reading Jinger Duggar’s book “rocked” her world, but she hasn’t talked in-depth about what she changed or how it affected her thoughts on how she was brought up.

It seems nothing has changed, though.

