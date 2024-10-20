Here’s what Joy-Anna Duggar says is the biggest misconception about her family

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed the biggest misconception about her family, which may surprise some fans and followers.

The Counting On star and her husband, Austin Forsyth, appeared recently on the Unplanned Podcast with some never-before talked-about things.

She talked about her postpartum depression and how it was coupled with her family “falling apart.”

Austin discussed some of the incidents that have happened because they are part of the Duggar family, saying there are “crazies” out there.

While talking to the podcast hosts, the couple discussed some misconceptions about being a Duggar or part of the family.

The biggest one about their family has to do with Jim Bob Duggar.

Joy-Anna Duggar denies Jim Bob Duggar has control

Joy-Anna Duggar talked about the biggest misconception about her family is that Jim Bob Duggar controls her social media and her YouTube channel.

She reiterated that she and Austin Forsyth are their own family; they control what they do and don’t put out.

Matt, one of the Unplanned Podcast hosts, revealed that he was guilty of headlines dictating how he thought about the family, including wondering whether the couple had a relationship with her parents, Michelle and Jim Bob.

Joy’s take on the matter is interesting because Jill Duggar revealed a side of her father in her book Counting The Cost, which alleged he wanted to control things even after she married Derick Dillard.

Critics know that Joy has worked hard to remain in her parents’ good graces so that she could spend time with her sisters who still lived at the Big House. She even did some content for her YouTube channel with her sisters.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Jill Duggar seemingly have a tense relationship

Jill Duggar was once the “Buddy Team” leader of which Joy-Anna Duggar was part. They were close growing up, but that appears to have changed.

Joy was asked about Jill and Jinger Duggar’s books, but only Jinger was mentioned. She glossed over Jill completely and heavily alluded that she was the reason her family nearly fell apart in 2023.

Speaking her truth has caused rifts in the family, and Joy outed herself as one of the strained relationships Jill often mentions but never goes into detail about.

Things may not ever be the same between the sisters, but they make do when they attend family gatherings so they look like one big happy family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.