Josh Seiter packs on PDA with Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes – shares exclusive details about new romance

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes with her boyfriend, Josh Seiter. Pic credit: @lizzieloveafterlockup/Instagram

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes officially meets her new boyfriend, Josh Seiter, in person. The couple recently shocked their followers as they made their relationship Instagram official.

Lizzie and Josh have been gushing about each other on social media, looking very much in love. But the two said they haven’t really met face to face until now. Josh shared some details about their first meeting/first date and how their whirlwind romance started.

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes and Josh Seiter go on first date

It looks like things are getting serious between Lizzie Kommes and Josh Seiter. The Love After Lockup star and the Bachelorette alum recently confirmed they are dating but had yet to actually meet each other in person.

But it seems the couple couldn’t settle with virtual dates anymore. Recently, Josh and Lizzie decided it’s time to finally see each other in the flesh after weeks of talking online.

Josh revealed to Monsters and Critics how his first date went with the Love After Lockup star. The couple met at Janesville, Wisconsin where they enjoyed the scenic views of Palmer Park. The two also took a stroll at the botanical garden just across the street before enjoying lunch together.

Josh and Lizzie shared a glimpse of their PDA-filled day out. The couple definitely looks smitten with each other as evident in their social media posts. Check out some of their sweet photos below.

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes goes on a date with Josh Seiter. Pic credit: Alicia Winiecki

Josh shares details about new flame

Meanwhile, Josh Seiter gave more details about his whirlwind romance with Lizzie Kommes. The former exotic dancer told Monsters and Critics that he began talking with the Love After Lockup star four weeks ago.

Josh revealed that Lizzie was the one who reached out to him first, asking him why he was single. Apparently, the WEtv celeb was following his relationship drama with 90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak.

The tattooed hunk said Lizzie questioned how he could even be single after his split from Yolanda. From there, the couple started talking regularly, building their relationship.

Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes packs on the PDA with boyfriend Josh Seiter. Pic credit: Alicia Winiecki

Love After Lockup: Lizzie not bothered by haters doubting Josh

But dating Josh Seiter is not going to be easy for Lizzie Kommes. Shortly after going public about their romance, the Love After Lockup celeb was bombarded with negative comments criticizing their relationship.

Apparently, some people are accusing Josh of using Lizzie for publicity. They pointed out that he did the same thing with 90 Day Fiance’s Yolanda Leak. Others even joked about Josh trying to make his rounds on reality TV stars.

Despite the skepticism, the Love After Lockup star continues to defend her man. Lizzie claimed Josh makes her “happy again” and that their relationship is definitely “real.”

Love After Lockup is currently on hiatus on WEtv.