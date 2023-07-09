Josh Duggar’s infidelity highlighted in Ashley Madison docuseries

Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar is again involved in a docuseries that doesn’t paint him well.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star appeared in the new Hulu docuseries that addresses Ashley Madison, the site where married people signed up to have extra-marital affairs.

Hulu took a deep dive into the website, how it worked, why it worked, and what happened after its breach in 2015. It had been successful for years until the names and information of account holders were released to the world.

Here’s where Josh fits in. Just weeks after the decade-old police report was released and revealed that he had molested a few of his sisters and a family friend, his name was attached to the Ashley Madison hack.

Josh had two accounts on the site and spent roughly $1000 between them. That’s right, after preaching fidelity and waiting to have sex until marriage, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s golden child was caught red-handed.

This would be the catalyst to his rehab stint in Illinois and the beginning of the launch of Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Josh Duggar photos used in Ashley Madison docuseries

In the second episode of the three-part docuseries, Josh Duggar and his indiscretions were discussed by Sunny Hostin.

Photos of Josh Duggar and some of his family members, including his first-born Mackynzie Duggar, were shown. They were likely stock photos from when the family publicly appeared to promote their show.

Sunny did make light of how he preached he was a man of God, but then he was caught on the site with not only one username but two.

This discovery was the catalyst for sending Josh to one of the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) “rehabs” in Rockford, Illinois. He was there for a few months but released a statement admitting his pornography addiction and apologizing to his wife before he left Arkansas.

And yes, Anna Duggar remained by his side. The fallout from everything in 2015 cost his family their show, 19 Kids and Counting, and completely severed his political career.

Josh Duggar after the Ashley Madison scandal

After everything died down from the police report and Ashley Madison’s breach, Josh Duggar welcomed more children with Anna Duggar.

She was pregnant with their daughter Meredith when everything happened, and then she went on to welcome Mason, Maryella, and Madyson. That’s right, Josh and Anna named their seventh child Madyson. The irony was not lost on us!

She will likely be the last child for the couple. Josh is serving over a decade in federal prison for CSAM. Anna is allowed to visit him, but no conjugal visits are allowed.

Anna was reportedly kicked out by Jim Bob Duggar and is currently in Texas, where Josh is serving his sentence.

The Ashley Madison Affair is now streaming on Hulu.