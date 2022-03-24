Josh Duggar granted sentencing delay — Judge sets new date for hearing

Josh Duggar’s sentencing was delayed. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar was due to be sentenced on two child pornography charges he was convicted on in December 2021.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star was granted a delay in sentencing by Judge Timothy L. Brooks after his counsel requested it by filing a motion.

April 5th was the initial date set, but it has been moved to May 25th.

Why was Josh Duggar’s sentencing hearing delayed?

According to KNWA Fox 24, Josh Duggar was granted the delay through a text-only document earlier this morning.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks set the new date for May 25th at 9:30 a.m. This is a little over a month worth of time for the defense to go over things with Josh. He has been sitting in Washington County Detention Facility since he was remanded into custody following a guilty verdict in December 2021.

This is the fourth delay or extension requested by Josh Duggar’s attorneys since his December 2021 conviction.

What’s next for Josh Duggar?

During his sentencing hearing, Josh Duggar will learn his fate. Since he was convicted on two child pornography charges, he faces up to 20 years in prison per charge and up to a $250,000 fine per charge.

After a nearly two-week-long trial and days of testimony from the prosecution, the jury came back with a unanimous guilty verdict on both counts. Ahead of the verdict, Josh lived with the Reber family, where he went after his bail was granted in May 2021.

Josh was allowed to spend as much time with his wife and children as he wanted, provided it was done at the Reber home. Anna Duggar remained by her husband’s side throughout everything, including turning himself in in April 2021. She attended his trial daily, walking in the courthouse hand-in-hand. Anna sat in the front row the entire time, listening to all of the testimony from both sides.

There have been no face-to-face visits with any of his family members. There are video-calling options that have been used. Josh remains in solitary confinement for his own protection.

Josh missed the holidays with his family, but Anna and the kids were present. He also won’t be able to be a part of his brother Jeremiah Duggar’s wedding, which is happening this weekend. It will be the first sibling wedding he will miss, as when Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu last April, Josh and Anna were both in attendance.

It will be another month before Josh Duggar learns his fate, as his sentencing date is now set for May 2022.