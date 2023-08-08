Josh Duggar appeal denied — Reality star to remain in Texas prison

Josh Duggar didn’t get the news he wanted regarding the appeal he filed to have his child pornography conviction overturned.

In documents obtained by Monsters and Critics, it was revealed that a panel of three judges agreed to uphold his conviction.

They went through all of the arguments presented by Josh’s attorneys and concluded he should continue to serve his 12.5-year sentence.

His attorneys wanted the judges to agree that statements made by Josh while police spoke to him at his car lot during their investigation should have been suppressed during his trial in 2021.

Some remarks made by the former reality star after he was approached by police were incriminating, including him asking, “What is this all about? Has somebody been downloading child pornography?”

Josh’s legal team also argued that his attorney wasn’t present when he spoke to police. However, he was read his Miranda rights, and it was made clear he was free to go at any point.

He chose to stay and answer the questions. Josh was not arrested during the initial encounter.

Josh Duggar continues to have Anna Duggar’s support

The appeal denial wasn’t good news for Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, who remains loyal to her husband.

The reality star has currently served nearly two years of his 12.5-year sentence, and Anna attempts to visit him every chance she gets.

Anna has avidly supported her husband, believing he is not guilty of what he was charged and later convicted of in December 2021.

Josh was taken immediately into custody following his conviction while he awaited sentencing. He received credit for time served while he remained in the county jail before he was transferred to Texas, where he’s been since mid-2022.

Josh Duggar brought his entire family down with him

Josh Duggar cost his family not just one but two reality TV shows.

19 Kids and Counting was canceled when news about him molesting his sisters and a family friend was first made public in 2015.

From there, things got increasingly worse as the Ashley Madison scandal revealed he was also cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

While he was sent to an Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) rehab in Rockford, Illinois, the family’s recent show, Counting On, was born, focusing on the scandal’s aftermath.

Counting On was doing well, and then everything came crashing down when Josh was arrested on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) charges.

The show was canceled, and the Duggars no longer have the large platform they grew accustomed to.

A new documentary, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, focuses on the IBLP and the Duggar connections.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.