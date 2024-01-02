Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell pop up with their four kids

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell have welcomed four children over six years.

The Counting On couple got married in September 2017. Their courtship and the birth of their first three children were public because of the show.

Once the show was canceled, the couple began sharing less about their life on social media. Kendra’s fourth pregnancy and subsequent birth were not made public.

Kendra and Joe currently have two girls and two boys. Their “unknown” little boy is rumored to be named Justus, and he is being held in the picture where the couple posed on a beach with the Caldwell family.

Eagle-eyed snarkers found the Caldwell family photo, where all the kids blended. It was apparent the two children Kendra and Joe were holding were their two youngest, Justus and Brooklyn. Garrett and Addison were in the front, posing with Kendra’s younger siblings.

It was a beach photo, likely taken when the family took their annual trip.

Are Kendra Caldwell and her mom, Christina Cardwell, pregnant again?

Stranger things have happened, mainly because Kendra Caldwell and her mom, Christina Caldwell, have been pregnant together not once but twice.

Maybe the third time’s a charm because Kendra and her mom appear to be sporting baby bumps.

There hasn’t been an announcement from the Caldwell family about another baby, and Joseph Duggar and Kendra have decided to stay out of the public eye.

Joe and Kendra didn’t announce they were expecting Justus or announce his birth. He is one of the “secret” grandchildren of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Will Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have the most children?

Almost since the beginning of their marriage and the announcement of their honeymoon baby, Kendra Caldwell was believed to be the next Michelle Duggar.

She celebrated her 25th birthday in August, so she has plenty of time left before her child-bearing years are over.

Currently, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, have the most children. They share seven “M” children, but given Josh’s prison sentence, they likely won’t have any more children.

Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, recently welcomed their fifth child. They are in second place for the biggest family. However, they may stop at five, as Jessa has hinted it was the “perfect” number.

Kendra and Joe have four children; if she is sporting a baby bump in the photo above, that will be number five. They could easily make it to 10 children or more and are one of the most likely to do so.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.