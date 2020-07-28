John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share adorable new photo of Grace Duggar

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett aren’t big on social media, which means only a handful of Grace Duggar photos are shared.

Yesterday, the couple popped on Instagram to share a family photo as their little girl continues to get bigger.

Grace was born back in January and rounded out the Duggar baby boom of 2019. In just a few weeks, she will no longer be the littlest Duggar grandchild as Joy-Anna Duggar is set to give birth to a baby girl in August.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Grace Duggar steals the show

Photos of Grace Duggar are few and far in between. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett haven’t made much use of their social media account. There are some photos of their baby girl, their couple adventures, and other moments in their lives.

As one of the less active couples, there seems to be more attention put on them when they do share. With the photo shared yesterday, Counting On fans showed up to gush over how cute baby Grace is.

With baby blue eyes, Grace is one of the cutest Duggar grandchildren. Fans have commented over and over, addressing how adorable the little girl is, and how happy she looks between her parents.

Will John-David and Abbie have more children?

Currently, Abbie Grace Burnett is still pregnant on the new season of Counting On. Viewers have already seen her birth special, but in the new season, Abbie and some of her sisters-in-law are still very much expecting.

One of the earlier episodes showed the couple joined by Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson as they took a childbirth class. The men had to wear fake baby bumps and were giving labor stimulators.

They addressed the question of more kids. Abbie Grace wants a family, but 19 kids aren’t in her future.

The couple got a late start with marriage and beginning their lives together, so their shot at a brood rivaling his parents isn’t possible. How many children they will welcome hasn’t been discussed, but, likely, Grace Duggar will not be an only child.

This season, viewers have gotten to see more of John-David and Abbie than they have before. They are the most newly-married and are working towards building their lives and family together. Grace Duggar was their blessing this year, and so far, she seems to be keeping them happily entertained.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.