John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share adorable family photo for Christmas

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared an updated family photo on Christmas Day.

The Counting On couple is a fan favorite, and their little girl, Gracie, consistently garners attention when they show her.

While wishing followers a “Merry Christmas,” they also shared a photo of all three of them smiling and looking happy.

Gracie Duggar is adorable in new photo

The comment section goes nuts whenever John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett show off Gracie.

Followers constantly gush over the almost-two-year-old.

This time, most of the comments were wishing the Duggars a “Merry Christmas” as well.

The couple smiled big for the camera, with Gracie cooperating as well. It isn’t a typical Christmas photo, but John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett made sure to capture a bit of snow in the background.

What have John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

The couple isn’t as active on social media as some of the other Duggar siblings. They have remained quiet amid all of the legal drama, including Josh Duggar’s conviction and Jana Duggar’s charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Keeping their mouths closed is the go-to strategy for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. It’s unknown if that is because they want to stay in Jim Bob Duggar’s good graces or if they want to avoid the ongoing drama and scrutiny the family has been under.

John-David and Abbie Grace were a big part of Counting On at the end, and without the show anymore, it seems they’ve leaned toward a more quiet life. They still attend family events and recently joined the Duggar siblings and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar at a corn maze.

They did not attend Josh Duggar’s trial at all. It wasn’t terribly shocking, but a few of the Duggar boys did end up attending some of the trial. Jason Duggar and Justin Duggar both attended, while some of their sisters did as well.

In just a few weeks, Gracie will celebrate her second birthday. She is the last baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Abbie was so sick during her pregnancy, and she kept getting sick. Thankfully, everything turned out okay, and Gracie is the light of her and John-David’s life.

Their family photo got a lot of attention as they shared it on Christmas day. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett know how to draw a crowd, even on a major holiday.