Joe Giudice not returning to US, RHONJ ex-husband has run out of appeals

It looks like Joe Giudice’s fight to return to America has come to an end.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ex-husband has been fighting his deportation since being sent back to his home country of Italy back in October 2019.

After exhausting all efforts it seems that Joe has finally accepted that he won’t be returning to America, which will be a hard pill to swallow for his children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Joe is out of options

After serving a 41-month sentence for fraud, Joe was transferred into ICE custody and was deported to Italy.

In April 2020, Joe appealed his deportation but it was denied.

A source close to Joe told The Sun that he has “given up” the fight in terms of appealing his deportation.

“It’s over,” the source said. “He’s there [Italy]. That’s the decision. It would take a presidential pardon and even that doesn’t get it done. He has no more appeals. it’s very unfortunate.”

The source also points out how hard this will be on his four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. All of whom he shares with his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice.

“Even if Joe and Teresa weren’t going to be together he deserves to be with the kids,” the source said.

Joe is rebuilding his life in Italy and Teresa has moved on in America

Although the reality of not being close to his children is tough, Joe has begun rebuilding a life for himself in Italy.

He’s currently dating an Italian lawyer, Daniela Fittipaldi.

And of course, Joe is doing his best to incorporate his girls into his new life. After their first visit to see their father in November 2019, two of Joe’s daughters, Gia and Milania were able to pay him a visit in November 2020.

According to the source, Joe’s other daughters Gabriella and Audriana are “working on a trip” as well.

The source also said, “This is a family in the best place they’ve been in a very, very long time. Right now everyone connected could not be in a better place. Joe and Teresa are still talking every other day. Everybody is good.”

While Joe is rebuilding his life in Italy, his ex-wife Teresa Giudice is attempting to do the same.

Earlier this year, Teresa confirmed that she’s got a new man in her life. The two recently made their relationship Instagram official.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.