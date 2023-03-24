Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt ‘feel for Gabi’ after Zach exposed their Fantasy Suite date

Everybody’s weighing in on the recent Fantasy Suite episode of The Bachelor, including franchise alums Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.

Serena and Joe are seasoned vets when it comes to all things Bachelor, with the two having met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and Joe now hosting the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

Now that the two have officially tied the knot and have solidified their spot as a Bachelor success story, they are weighing in on what’s been going on during Zach Shallcross’ current season.

Taking to the Click Bait podcast, the couple sat down to give their opinions on this week’s Fantasy Suite date, immediately saying that they “felt for Gabi” in the situation that she was in.

While Zach made a “no sex” vow for his overnight dates, he and Gabi Elnicki ended up going against his words and being intimate in the sans-camera environment.

Unable to keep the matter private, he ended up telling Gabi that he would be telling his other contestant, Kaity Biggar — and essentially millions of viewers — about what happened between them that night.

The ordeal had Gabi feeling visibly uncomfortable, and after Kaity told her that she was the “only one” he slept with, Gabi felt as if she had a scarlet “A” on her chest.

While recapping Monday night’s drama, Serena was clearly on Gabi’s side, saying she had every right to be uncomfortable after Zach aired out their personal business on the show.

While Joe agreed, he also noted that there is a certain expectancy of having little to no privacy when someone signs on to a reality show such as The Bachelor.

“Yes, but that’s the one time where there’s actual privacy,” Serena countered in regard to the Fantasy Suite.

Serena said that from Gabi’s perspective if she knew that Zach was going to expose what happened between them in the Fantasy Suite, she may have changed the decisions she made during their time together.

The couple mutually agreed that being the lead of The Bachelor is no easy job and feel as if Zach has been “trying to do the right thing” his entire season— which explains why he was so set on coming clean with what happened with Gabi.

Does Zach regret what happened with Gabi on The Bachelor?

When it comes to Zach’s feelings on what went down in the Fantasy Suite, the current lead doesn’t seem to have any regret for his choice to be intimate with Gabi.

In a teaser for next week’s finale, Gabi is seen asking Zach flat-out if he regrets what happened, to which he responds with a resounding “No.”

However, Zach is also seen admitting to his family that he told Kaity about his relations with Gabi, which he claims “bit him in the a**.”

With only one episode left, fans can tune in to the finale next week to see which one of Zach’s top two ladies he will potentially get down on one knee for.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.