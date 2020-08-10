Jinger Duggar slammed for giving out advice, Counting On fans claim she has ‘no idea’

Jinger Duggar has come under fire for advice she doled out on her podcast. The topic was about wanting to be married and advice was given by the reality star.

The Hope We Hold podcast is a new endeavor for Jinger and Jeremy. They are still getting their footing, but this topic didn’t go over well for some of Jinger’s followers.

Counting On fans slam Jinger Duggar’s advice

On the podcast, Jinger Duggar talked about what it’s like being single. This was a point of contention for many of her followers. It was pointed out several times that the Counting On star had no idea what single life is at all.

The reality is that Jinger was courting Jeremy Vuolo and then went into marriage immediately. She didn’t live outside of her parents’ home at all, and following the wedding, she moved to Texas with her husband. There was no transition or typical single life, period.

One commenter touched on that. She said, in part, “You have no idea what it is like being single. You have never been responsible on your own for anything at all. You went from your parents house to your husbands house.”

Some of the other comments were similar in nature. Jinger Duggar just doesn’t have the experience in dating that some of her followers may benefit from, and it is a topic that she was called out for immensely.

Another commenter said, “Yikes, you were not single long, you married well. I don’t know anything and I’ve been married 20 years.“

What has Jinger Duggar been up to?

The next episode of Counting On will feature Jinger and Jeremy telling the Duggars they are expecting. Unfortunately, she experienced a miscarriage shortly after the announcement they made during the family fun night.

Earlier this year, Jinger Duggar revealed the miscarriage publicly. She also shared that she was expecting again and having another little girl in November. Jinger talked about leaning on Joy-Anna Duggar during her heartbreak as her sister has experienced something similar that summer.

It looks like Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo will continue to film Counting On. They are living in California but have managed to make the show work for them. With the coronavirus pandemic, things have changed for the family, but they have worked on staying connected in a virtual way.

For now, Jinger is focused on her pregnancy and gearing up to become a mom of two little girls. She is over halfway through her pregnancy, and so far, things are going well.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.