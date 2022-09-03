Jinger Duggar shows off ‘natural’ hair

Jinger Duggar showed off her “natural” hair. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is one of the more fashionable Duggar daughters.

She has leaned into her Hollywood location and turned herself into a California girl.

From wearing short shorts to dying her hair blonde, Jinger has been transforming since marrying Jeremy Vuolo.

While wearing pants caused some tension with Michelle Duggar, it didn’t stop some of her other sisters from following suit.

In the earlier episodes of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Jinger wore her hair curly with plenty of hair product in it.

It’s been a while since she’s left her hair curly, but she’s down for a “natural hair” day now and then.

Jinger Duggar goes ‘natural’ with her hair

Jinger showed off her “natural” hair on her Instagram Story.

The reality TV star has been straightening and dyeing her hair for years. She went super blonde while in Laredo, Texas, but when she moved to California, she kept her hair lighter than natural, but not as blonde as before.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

While Jinger claimed it was an “all natural hair day” on her Instagram Story, that wasn’t entirely true. Her hair was still colored, as the highlights were still visible.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is living her best life in California

It’s been three years since Jinger and Jeremy moved to California. Their journey on the West Coast began just after Grandma Mary Duggar passed away.

They welcomed their second child, Evangeline Vuolo, while in California. Jinger and Jeremy also chose to pull their daughters off social media once Counting On was canceled for good.

So much has changed for the couple as they move on from life in the public eye. Jinger and Jeremy have attempted to rebrand their business. They tried The Hope We Hold, but now, it’s just two Js.

Recently, Jinger was spotted out alone in Los Angeles. She was wearing frayed jean shorts and a form-fitting t-shirt. Her hair was straightened as well.

Jinger and Jeremy are promoting the children’s book they co-authored, and that’s all they have been focusing on. With the holiday season approaching, it will be interesting to see where the couple ends up. Last year, they spent Christmas and New Year’s with the Vuolos.

Their extended family continues to grow, with Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann recently announcing they are expecting. With all of the new babies this year, there’s hope Jinger and Jeremy will spend some time in Arkansas soon.