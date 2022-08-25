Jinger Duggar shows off toned legs in frayed jean shorts

Jinger Duggar was spotted in frayed jean shorts. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is known as the resident Duggar fashionista, and she doesn’t make any apologies for it.

The former Counting On star has been breaking dress code rules since marrying Jeremy Vuolo, but wearing frayed jeans shorts is fairly new for the brunette.

She was the first to wear pants and jeans, which even caused a bit of tension between her and her mom, Michelle Duggar. Since Jinger made the bold choice, several of her sisters have followed suit and joined the pants movement.

Recently, Jinger was spotted wearing frayed jeans shorts as she walked down the street without Jeremy or her daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, in tow.

Jinger is rarely spotted out without her family, so she likely was running errands on her own.

Now that she has adapted to the California way of life, will Jinger debut a swimsuit next?

Jinger Duggar pairs grey t-shirt with tattered and frayed jean shorts

Jinger Duggar dressed casually for a day out without kids.

She paired a grey t-shirt that was loose-fitting and short-sleeved with her frayed-at-the-bottom jean shorts. They weren’t as short as some of her other choices in shorts, but they had more flare.

Wrapping up the look, Jinger had on a pair of her fun kicks. She and Jeremy are known for their love of Nikes, which has garnered backlash from their followers.

Pic credit: Backgrid

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s new projects

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are the Duggar couple with the most eggs in their basket. They have tried several avenues to keep income streaming since Counting On’s cancellation.

From a podcast to a homewares line, they didn’t have much success. They changed things with a rebrand and debuted a vlog, which has garnered some attention. The speculation about Jinger and Jeremy moving to YouTube came after he released a lengthy video response to Josh Duggar’s prison sentence.

The couple also released a children’s book, making them two-time authors. Jinger has been heavily pushing the release by promoting it on her social media accounts. She has more experience in this area as she and her sisters also authored a book.

Jinger and Jeremy have adapted to California since moving there in 2019. Her wardrobe has kept up with the climate change, and the two recently enjoyed some time on the beach.

It seems shorts are just now a staple in Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe.