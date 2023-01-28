Jinger Duggar reveals she ‘laughs’ at the courtship rules she set for herself

Jinger Duggar is just days away from letting the world read her journey about self-discovery and religion.

Her book, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, will release Tuesday, and she’s been making the press rounds ahead of it all.

The Counting On star grew up in front of cameras as she navigated her teen years and strived to follow the rules set forth by her parents, who followed the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) ways of teaching.

Jinger’s courtship with Jeremy Vuolo was chronicled from start to finish, which included their engagement and wedding. She married him in 2016, and that’s when things inside of her began to stir.

The bubbly brunette began changing her wardrobe, hair color, actions, and more as the world looked on.

That led to what is now Jinger Duggar’s book.

Jinger Duggar’s biggest revelations

While doing her press tour, Jinger Duggar talked with PEOPLE and discussed some things she has changed her mind about since leaving the IBLP.

Jinger set strict courting rules for herself and Jeremy Vuolo based on the beliefs she was taught growing up. Those rules included not holding hands until engagement, having a chaperone at all times, and more.

She said, “I’ve seen more people honor God — and live a very beautiful life — who have dated, and sometimes even better than courtship. I could be so consumed with that — with having a chaperone, with not kissing before you’re married, and not holding hands before you’re engaged. All of these things that I had set up for myself that now I kind of laugh at.”

There was also talk about how she felt regarding alcohol. Jinger said, “The Bible is very clear about drinking, and it simply says that alcohol is not a sin. Jesus made wine at a wedding.” She doesn’t consume alcohol, but she doesn’t judge Christians who do.

Jinger Duggar’s wardrobe caused conflict

When Jinger Duggar wore pants for the first time, it made headlines all over.

There was plenty of chatter surrounding how Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would act, especially given the strict guidelines they set for their daughters regarding dress code.

While they played it off on the show as no big deal, Jeremy Vuolo revealed some conflict between Jinger and her parents regarding the pants situation.

The move to California changed Jinger in more ways than one, and she continues to grow while on the West Coast. She wrote this book, which likely wouldn’t be possible had she remained in Arkansas.

Things are about to get real for Jinger Duggar, and another Duggar rift may be on the horizon.