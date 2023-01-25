Jinger Duggar looks fit in pink for a ‘Happy Wednesday’

Jinger Duggar is looking more stylish than ever as she embarks on a heavy press tour ahead of the upcoming release of her book.

Followers have been anticipating the release of her Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear.

The Counting On star made it clear that it wasn’t a “Duggar tell-all,” but it was about her journey of sorting faith through the fear and anxiety she had while growing up under the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP) practices.

Jinger has upped her fashion and makeup game as the press tour continues.

Her latest share is reminiscent of the movie Mean Girls, where the “On Wednesdays we wear pink” quote comes to mind as she donned a pink sweater with khaki pants and high heels, highlighting her legs.

She captioned her share, “Happy Wednesday!”

Jinger Duggar press tour

Jinger Duggar revealed her spread with People Magazine as she started her press tour. She did an entire spread for them, including wardrobe changes featuring a jean jumpsuit and shorts on the beach.

She also shared some behind-the-scenes shots from her interview with JuJu Chang for ABC. Jinger is getting the attention of more prominent outlets these days, especially given the context of her book and the realization she has shared from her younger years in the IBLP.

The Counting On star has found support from her big sister Jill Duggar, her cousin Amy Duggar King, and Aunt Deanna Duggar. They all offered encouragement and praise for Jinger’s bravery in coming out with her story and sharing her truth.

Jinger Duggar’s brand deals

Currently, Jinger Duggar is partnered with two companies. She worked with Matchbox Coffee, which even carries her own blend. There is also Good Ranchers, a meat company where Jinger posts about the amazing quality of the products and even shows videos of herself cooking dinner for Jeremy Vuolo using their steaks.

It wasn’t always easy for Jinger to get and keep brand deals, though.

When she and Jeremy moved to California, they had a few deals fall through. Fonuts was one of them, and after receiving significant backlash from consumers for partnering with Jinger, they pulled the partnership.

Jinger has worked hard on rebranding her image to be separate from her family. This book may be one of her steps, especially because she doesn’t hold back on her thoughts on the IBLP and its beliefs and harmful practices.