Jinger Duggar is fashionable, as always.

As she gets ready for the release of her new book, the Counting On star did a photoshoot at the beach to accompany an interview.

Donning jean shorts and going barefoot, Jinger looked blissful as she stood on the beach.

The reality TV star has been known to wear jeans and shorts, so seeing her pose for a photoshoot in jean shorts and a cream-colored sweater was a nod to her fashion sense.

Over the years, Jinger has made headlines for her wardrobe choices. While she mainly remained conservative while appearing on Counting On, she did catch her family by surprise when she spent $300 on a blazer while shopping on Rodeo Drive.

Jinger is comfortable in her choices regarding wardrobe and is no longer a prisoner to what she thinks may happen if she wears anything besides skirts and long-sleeved shirts.

Jinger Duggar’s most memorable fashion choices

Aside from her new photoshoot and the infamous blazer, Jinger Duggar has many fashionable moments.

She recently shared a throwback photo of herself with her sisters, which showed how far they have all come regarding their clothing choices.

Last year, Jinger stood up at her friend’s wedding and wore a spaghetti-strap bridesmaid dress. That was new for the Duggar daughter, as she typically kept her shoulders covered.

Jinger was a vision in a long-sleeved yellow dress, which highlighted her happiness and glowing skin. It was one of the most colorful photos she shared and is still a fan-favorite today.

Jinger Duggar partnered with Good Ranchers

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are no strangers to partnering with products. They have been doing this since they moved to California, and despite some failed deals, it seems they have found a good fit with Good Ranchers.

The Counting On star has posted several times in support of Good Ranchers. She has discussed how wonderful their products are and did a video of herself cooking a steak for Jeremy. However, it didn’t go as planned when she was trolled for eating meat as a Christian.

Promoting Good Ranchers is something the couple enjoys, and with more than one post about the company, it seems the partnership is a success.

Jinger Duggar is about to get a lot busier with the release of her new book, and it might even open up the door for more partnerships in the future.