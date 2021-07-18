Jinger Duggar looks adorable as she plays mini-golf with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar enjoys an outing with Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is living her best life despite the cancellation of Counting On earlier this month.

She and Jeremy Vuolo have spent a lot of time together, and their most recent adventure was a family mini-golf outing. Her in-laws are in town, so the Vuolos came along for the fun.

Even though it wasn’t a fancy activity planned, Jinger still managed to look adorable while out and about with her family.

Jinger’s overalls and white t-shirt

In the photos Jinger Duggar shared on Instagram, she included one of herself and Jeremy Vuolo sitting on what appears to be a castle’s ledge with their mini-golf clubs.

The Counting On star looked adorable in her blue jean overalls with a white t-shirt underneath. Sandals completed the look, which was reminiscent of 90s fashion. Her blondish-light brown hair was pulled up into a high ponytail, set a little to the side.

She and Jeremy posed as king and queen of the castle, with her caption letting followers know that he was the victorious one in mini-golf.

What is next for Jinger Duggar?

Following the cancellation of Counting On, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a statement agreeing with TLC about the need to move on and their gratitude.

The couple has been working on building their brand for a while now. From a podcast to a recently-released book, The Hope We Hold brand is something that they will likely continue. They have put a lot of effort into branding themselves differently than the Duggars, which may work in their favor following the latest scandal with Josh Duggar.

Over the course of the last year, Jinger and Jeremy decided to pull back on posting their children. It is unclear if their choices resulted from what they knew about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges or something they wanted to do on their own.

For now, the couple does share photos of their daughters, but only if their faces aren’t visible. Evangeline Jo was born last November and has only been seen a handful of times. Felicity is featured more often, especially now that she is bigger and is interested in more outings.

What Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s next move will be remains to be seen, but they will likely continue to keep their followers updated every step of the way, even if it isn’t staying in the public eye.