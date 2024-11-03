Jinger Duggar indulges in fun Halloween traditions

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo didn’t miss out on the fun of Halloween.

The Counting On couple took their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, trick-or-treating with friends.

Inspired by The Cat in the Hat, the Vuolos dressed the part and enjoyed the candy-filled holiday together.

This wasn’t shocking, though.

Since leaving the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) and moving from her Arkansas home, Jinger has embraced some more non-secular traditions.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Halloween has seen Jinger and Jeremy dress up in years prior, so seeing them with their daughters was par for the course in the new life the reality TV star has embraced.

Jinger Duggar shares Halloween fun

Jinger Duggar put together a Reel on Instagram featuring the family fun on Halloween.

She posed with her friends, and we got glimpses of Felicity and Evangeline in their costumes. We also saw the crowds of people participating in trick-or-treating.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s choices weren’t discussed much, as the family ensemble wasn’t jaw-dropping or unique.

However, Jinger’s big sister, Jill Duggar, received some criticism for the choices she and her husband, Derick Dillard, made with their costumes.

Jinger Duggar is pregnant with baby number three

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced they were expecting their third child a few weeks ago.

The couple found out just before Jinger hosted Jana Duggar’s bachelorette party when she told her sisters and mom, Michelle Duggar, she was expecting.

There has already been a vlog and a podcast about the pregnancy, and the couple teased an upcoming gender reveal. They have heavily hinted they could be expecting a little boy this time, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

She is due in March 2025 and will join Katelyn Nakatsu in welcoming more Duggar grandchildren. Katey is expecting twin daughters at the beginning of January, making her the first Duggar daughter/daughter-in-law to welcome multiples. Ironically, her husband, Jedidiah Duggar, is a twin, too.

Jinger will update followers as she and Jeremy decide what to release and share. It’s likely the gender reveal will happen in video form, and it will be interesting to see if any of the Duggar family members show up to take part in it or if it will strictly be over video chat in one way or another.

The couple is likely gearing up for the upcoming holidays and the traveling and hosting to accompany them.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.