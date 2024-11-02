Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrate Halloween as ‘garbage,’ told to ‘stay classy’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated Halloween earlier this week.

It isn’t unusual for the former Counting On couple to take their children out and celebrate the fun that the candy-filled holiday brings.

This year, Jill and Derick chose a couple’s costume that they deemed appropriate given the country’s current politically charged environment.

Highlighting what they thought were likely hilarious D-I-Y costumes, Jill shared a photo on her Instagram Story.

She wore an orange vest with a name tag that read “garbage lady,” while Derick was covered in a garbage bag labeled “garbage.”

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, it brought plenty of backlash.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard chose “garbage” Halloween costumes. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard mocked for Halloween costumes

When Reddit got a hold of the Instagram share, the Snarkers went in on Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

One wrote, “I mean, seems like they got the costumes right. They definitely voted for garbage and have garbage beliefs. So accurate.”

Another said, “You stay classy, Dillards!”

Someone else said, “I’m sure their Jesus is really proud of them. 🙄”

Pic credit: u/Big-Concentrate-7596/Reddit

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard aren’t as progressive as they attempt to present

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may no longer be entangled in the Jim Bob Duggar web of control, but that doesn’t mean they have strayed from some of the family’s beliefs.

They have clarified that they are no longer part of the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) but are still very much in line with conservative beliefs.

Speaking out against what Jim Bob did to them earned them some points, but appearing on podcasts and participating in the Shiny Happy People didn’t make them more relatable to those who didn’t grow up in a setting like the IBLP.

Interestingly, Jill seems to be more focused on working her way back into the family and building relationships with her siblings that have been tainted. It’s unclear whether the couple will continue to attend family events at the Big House, but weddings and some birthday parties will be a part of their lives.

We suspect that their choice of Halloween costumes may cause some followers to back off a bit, especially given the recent use of “garbage” comments in the mainstream media.

It will be interesting to see what the coming days bring for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.