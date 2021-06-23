Jinger Duggar gives followers a glance at Evangeline Jo

Jinger Duggar shared a selfie while wearing Evangeline. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo decided to stop sharing photos of their children shortly after Evangeline Jo was born last November.

They had been sharing a lot of Felicity, and fans and followers did get to see some photos of Evangeline shortly after she was born. There was also a Counting On special for her birth, where she was introduced to her sister and Michelle and Jordyn Duggar.

Since then, though, there haven’t been any photos or videos until now. Earlier this year, Jinger and Jeremy filmed an update for TLCMe, and Evangeline and Felicity were a part of it, but that was it.

That all changed when Jinger Duggar shared a snap of her and Jeremy Vuolo on her Instagram story.

Jinger Duggar shares picture with Evangeline in it

Over the weekend, Jinger Duggar revealed she and Jeremy Vuolo would be traveling on Father’s Day, so they celebrated early.

While she didn’t disclose where they were going or why, but they ended up in North Carolina. She shared a photo of Jeremy on her page and tagged the coffee shop they visited. It appears they are in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself and Jeremy while she was wearing Evangeline. It wasn’t a face photo of the baby girl, but the back of her head was clear. It looks like she will resemble Felicity a lot.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

This is one of the few sightings of their youngest daughter in months. She is typically away from the camera when they share moments. Even when Felicity is a part of the photos, it is always from behind or where her face isn’t visible.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo work to build a brand for themselves

Since leaving Arkansas, Jinger Duggar has been proving that she is ready for change. Almost immediately, the Counting On star switched up her wardrobe, which included wearing jeans and other clothing items that weren’t acceptable attire when she was growing up. Most recently, she was photographed wearing short jeans and a white t-shirt.

They have worked on a podcast, a book, and merchandise, all branded for their own beliefs. A lot is going on, but that hasn’t broken their connection to the Duggars and everything within the family.

For now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are living their lives and working to build a strong foundation for their family. They released a statement following Josh Duggar’s arrest but have remained quiet on the subject since then.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.