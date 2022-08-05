Jim Bob Duggar spotted out with daughters months after Josh Duggar’s sentencing

Jim Bob Duggar was spotted out in public after months of no sightings. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob Duggar has been dodging the public eye since his eldest son, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022.

The Duggar patriarch stood by his son from the time of his arrest in April 2021 all the way until his sentencing.

Josh caused a lot of financial issues for his parents, including getting their television show canceled twice. 19 Kids and Counting was canceled in 2015 after the news about his molestation scandal spread. Following his April 2021 arrest on child pornography charges, TLC cut ties with the entire family, leading to the cancellation of Counting On.

It’s been a whirlwind for the family, but Jim Bob Duggar never left Josh’s side. He arranged for Lacount and Maria Reber to house Josh while he was on bond.

Throughout the trial in December 2021, Jim Bob attended every day of testimony from both sides. He joined Derick Dillard, Anna Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, and Austin Forsyth in the courtroom.

Following the sentencing of 12.5 years, Jim Bob Duggar left the courthouse alone and refused to speak with reporters waiting for a comment.

It has been months since Jim Bob was seen in public, but earlier this week, he was seen at an event in Arkansas.

Jim Bob Duggar spotted at festival with younger Duggar siblings

The Sun obtained exclusive photos of Jim Bob Duggar out with Jennifer Duggar at a festival earlier this week.

It was the Tontitown Grape Festival, which appeared to be like a carnival as he was standing in front of what looked like a carnival food stand for funnel cakes or something similar. Jennifer was visible in both photos, but the other children weren’t. Likely, Josie and Jordyn were also there, with perhaps Tyler Hutchins and Jackson Duggar along for the ride.

What’s next for the Duggars?

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar are expecting the arrival of their 25th grandchild. Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar will be welcoming a son in September, marking the 25th birth of a grandchild.

Currently, there is a boy streak going. Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu welcomed a little boy in May, breaking the long-running girl streak. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed a little boy in early July, and John and Abbie will deliver the third boy in a row.

Jim Bob Duggar was spotted back out in public, which means followers can likely bank on seeing him at Big Sandy in the fall.