Jill Duggar tested for COVID-19, documents process on YouTube

Jill Duggar revealed she had a COVID-19 test done. The former Counting On star documented her test in a two-part YouTube video.

She discussed the symptoms she was having, which included a rash on both of her arms and a burning and tingling feeling in her toes. Jill went on to say she was tested last week as well but has since developed more symptoms.

Why is Jill Duggar getting tested for coronavirus?

The reason behind Jill Duggar being tested wasn’t discussed in her video. She revealed her symptoms and that she had previously been tested.

Jill also mentioned the boys had been screened last week but didn’t go in-depth about their results or why they had tests to begin with.

This is Jill’s second test. Derick Dillard was in the background talking and mentioned they would know the results in one to three days.

Derrick was filming as his wife got the swab stuck up both of her nostrils. She ended with watery eyes and looked incredibly uncomfortable. Jill was also coughing a bit and put her mask back up while trying to get her composure back.

There have been some questions about the Duggar family as a whole with regard to coronavirus and social distancing. Some members of the family weren’t practicing social distancing, while others were showing off how they visited with one another while staying six feet apart.

What prompted Jill to get tested is unclear, other than her report of symptoms. She didn’t talk about what else was ailing her aside from the rash and burning sensation.

What is Jill Duggar up to?

At this point, Jill Duggar has been keeping in contact with fans through social media. She uses Instagram for the most part, but there are videos available on The Dillard Family YouTube channel.

Some uncomfortable moments have happened for Jill as her husband, Derick Dillard, continues to speak out. He is planning to write a book, which people are talking about all over social media. He has been revealing secrets, and bombshell accusations have been thrown out there against his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar.

For the most part, Jill Duggar has remained friendly with her cousin, Amy Duggar King, and spent a lot of time with Derick’s mom. She has attempted to remain neutral and not comment on anything happening. While Jill has rebelled a bit, she has not publicly called out either of her parents.

While she won’t be returning to Counting On, she is still a part of the Duggar family.

Counting On returns Tuesday, June 30 at 9/8c on TLC.