Jill Duggar shows off ‘Saturday snuggles’

Jill Duggar enjoys snuggle time with Frederick. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard welcomed their third child, Frederick Dillard, earlier this month.

The baby boy was born earlier than anticipated, as he was due toward the end of July.

Things appear to be going well for the mom of three. Jill has shared some adorable photos of Israel and Samuel doting over their little brother and even held a mini photoshoot of all the boys together.

A lot has been going on with Jill and Derick over the summer, including a move closer to the Oklahoma/Arkansas border. They did finish the move before Frederick arrived, but there was still some unpacking left to do.

Amy Duggar, Deanna Duggar, and Cathy Dillard threw Jill a baby shower in June. They hosted the event for the mom-to-be, and photos were shared, which caused a bit of a stir because none of the Duggar family members were shown in attendance. However, Jessa Duggar revealed she was there but was the only one who attended due to others having prior engagements.

Despite the family issues, Jill enjoys spending time with the newest addition to her little family.

Jill Duggar gets ‘Saturday snuggles’

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a new snap of baby Frederick.

She was soaking up the moments with her little one, writing, “💙Just soaking up some Saturday snuggles 🥰”

Jill used the hashtags “boymom” and “breastfedbabe” along with the little one’s name.

Frederick was delivered via c-section earlier this month, and despite a short hospital stay, Jill can still breastfeed her baby boy. This is standard for the Duggar women, so it isn’t shocking.

Frederick is Jill Duggar’s rainbow baby

Jill Duggar joined several of her sisters and mother last fall when she suffered a miscarriage. She announced the news and shared that they had lost the baby they were expecting.

She didn’t announce this pregnancy until earlier this year, when she was out of the first trimester. Many followers speculated that she was expecting when she disappeared from social media following Josh Duggar’s guilty verdict in December 2021.

The couple announced the baby would be another boy, but they did not reveal the name they had chosen. It was speculated that they would use another name ending in “el,” like Israel and Samuel. However, they didn’t go that route at all. Instead, they built on Derick’s name, which led to Frederick being his name.

Jill Duggar is holding onto the baby snuggles with her rainbow baby boy and sharing some of those moments with her followers.