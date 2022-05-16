Jill Duggar looks unrecognizable in new post — See her dramatic transformation

Jill Duggar has transformed a lot over the years. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar looks completely different these days.

She is pregnant with her third child, a rainbow baby, and it’s not just the pregnancy glow that has the former reality TV star looking different.

It’s been a chaotic couple of months for the couple, and it looks like Jill and Derick Dillard are finally on their way to a better and healthier life.

Jill Duggar is blonde

A few weeks ago, Jill Duggar debuted her newly-blonde locks. It was a drastic change from the usually dirty blonde/light brown hair she sported while growing up in the Duggar home.

She took to Instagram to congratulate her husband, Derick Dillard, on being sworn in as a lawyer.

The former Counting On star wrote, “🎉Couldn’t be more proud of my man @derickdillard 🥰 👨‍⚖️He was sworn in as an attorney yesterday at the #arkansassupremecourt in Little Rock! 🎉So excited to celebrate together as a family and looking forward to where God takes us next! Love you babe! 😘💞”

In the comment section, so many followers sent congratulations, but there were also plenty of comments about Jill Duggar’s blonde hair.

One wrote, “Congrats Derick!!! And you’ve never looked more beautiful Jill!!! 🤩”

Another said, “congratulations, Derick! And Jill you look radiant!”

One more commented, “Wow Jill you look incredible 😍”

Another noted, “Congrats! And your hair is gorgeous!!!!!”

What did Jill Duggar look like before?

Since her debut in the reality TV world, viewers have known Jill Duggar as one of the plain daughters with long and straight light brown/dirty blonde hair.

She wore long skirts with bigger shirts as the typical outfit chosen by the family’s standards. Jill followed all of the rules set forth by Jim Bob Duggar, and even for a while after she decided to walk away from Counting On.

Now, she wears pants, has a nose ring, modeled swimsuits on social media (they were still modest), and so much more.

A lot has changed over the last several years, but Jill remains steadfast in her devotion to her husband, Derick Dillard, and their family. The couple is about to embark on a new chapter in their lives and welcome another little boy into this mix in July.

Jill Duggar has come a long way, and her transformation is noticeable to everyone who has followed her since the beginning.