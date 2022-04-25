Jill Duggar seemingly pantless for apples

Jill Duggar appeared to be pantless in her Instagram video. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar is one of the most controversial Duggar siblings, but usually, it doesn’t involve her fashion choices.

Going pantless, however, would be the exception.



While enjoying a day out with Samuel, Jill displayed a little more than just her growing baby bump.

Jill Duggar appears to be pantless in new video about apples

In her Instagram story, Jill Duggar took the time to plug the Fetch app to receive referral bonuses and save money.

As she chattered about apples, she appeared to be wearing no pants in a few shots.

Obviously, she was wearing shorts, but they were short enough to be hidden from the sight of viewers. This display is not typical of a Duggar, even from Jill. She is reportedly estranged from most of her family members.

The former Counting On star was too busy rambling about apples to realize that she showed off some major leg while talking on her Instagram story.

Jill Duggar has a lot going on in her life

From seemingly appearing pantless to carrying her third child, Jill Duggar lives a very busy life.

Earlier this year, she and Derick Dillard announced they were expecting their rainbow baby after a miscarriage last fall. Recently, they found out they were expecting another little boy.

Derick passed the Arkansas bar earlier this year, and it will lead them to somewhere new. While neither has been very specific about where they are headed, they did list their house for sale. Jill made a big announcement on Instagram and revealed that Derick had accepted a job. They aren’t necessarily staying in Arkansas, so followers are interested to see where the family will go.

Jill is due with baby boy number three in July. With adding moving into the process, things will likely be chaotic for Jill and Derick for quite some time. There’s been speculation about where they are going and what kind of law Derick will be practicing, and right now, the Dillards are keeping things very tight-lipped.

As for Jill Duggar appearing pantless on social media, she likely wasn’t aware of the snafu. She has branched out with her fashion choices and even modeled modest swimwear on Instagram, but showing off her legs like that isn’t her style. She typically wears pants or skirts, and wearing shorts is new.

The latest outfit shows that the former reality TV star is evolving as a person.