Jill Duggar gets support from Amy Duggar King amid tragic loss

Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, are really going through it right now.

Earlier this week, the couple revealed that not only was Jill expecting their fourth child, but the pregnancy ended in tragedy.

Their statement about the loss of their daughter, Isla Marie, was shared along with a photo of the couple cradling what would have been their first daughter.

Details about the tragedy were scarce, with the Counting On couple only acknowledging Jill was due in August and their loss was found during an ultrasound.

They haven’t offered an update since, but Jill did repost a snap Amy Duggar King took of her with Jill’s three sons and her son, Daxton.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jill can lean on Amy as they navigate this loss, which is good, considering she didn’t receive much support from her siblings (at least publicly).

Amy shared a photo with Jill’s sons as they spent time together. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Amy Duggar King steps up to help Jill Duggar

There wasn’t an explanation with the share, but it seemed that Amy Duggar King was entertaining Jill Duggar’s three sons, Israel, Samuel, and Frederick, while she wasn’t present.

Amy wrote she had “fun boys,” as they appeared to be spending time outside.

It’s unclear what Jill was doing or why Amy had the boys, but the hashtag cousin crew was used to describe their tribe.

There are varying opinions about Amy and her connection to the Duggars, with many assuming she uses them for clout. However, she has been consistent in being by Jill and Derick Dillard’s sides as they navigated life away from Counting On and their battles within the family.

She and her husband, Dillon King, often spent time with the couple, which sometimes made it to her Instagram.

As Jill navigates another loss in her life, she is leaning on her tribe, including her cousin Amy.

What is next for Jill Duggar?

Jill Duggar has been sporadic about being on social media over the last several months.

There was speculation something was happening in her life, as she only showed up to promote her book Counting The Cost and to share a few other life moments.

The couple will likely talk more about what happened with Isla Marie. They have done YouTube videos in the past, or perhaps they will use their blog.

Along with the loss, there will be other things Jill will have to work through, like postpartum, laying their daughter to rest, and more.

This isn’t the first loss the couple experienced, but it is the one where Jill was much further along. The process this time will be different, and she will need support.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.