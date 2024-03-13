Amy Duggar King breaks down while explaining blanket training

Amy Duggar King hasn’t been too active on social media in recent months.

She recently popped up on TikTok to check in with her followers, revealing that she is pretty busy and hopes to share what’s been happening behind the scenes.

The Counting On cousin often catches flak for using the Duggar name to elevate her social media platform. Still, to some, she appears genuine in her quest to share her experiences and shed light on the harmful practices of the Institute in Basic Principles (IBLP).

Amy took part in the Amazon docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alongside her mom, Deanna Duggar. Her cousin, Jill Duggar, was a part of the docuseries with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Her choice to speak out against the practices of the IBLP has led to her being called “Famy” and dubbed a clout chaser, but the fiery brunette isn’t done shedding light on the harmful practices of the religion.

While on TikTok, Amy fielded many questions about blanket training, and she explained what the standard practice in the IBLP entails, leading to her getting emotional.

Amy Duggar King gets emotional on TikTok

While speaking to her TikTok followers (and others who joined the live), Amy Duggar King talked about blanket training and what it is.

She made it clear she did not see it happen in the Duggar family, but she did confirm it was common practice among IBLP members as it is in the teachings of Bill Gothard.

While explaining what blanket training is, Amy was overcome with emotion.

She explained that children are taught obedience by being placed on a bigger blanket than a typical baby blanket. The parent also places a toy there, and they will move the toy off the blanket and punish the child if they leave it.

The punishment can range from a spanking to other physical forms, but all inflict pain. It’s been widely talked about regarding the Duggars, and both Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar have been accused of using the method with their kids.

Amy Duggar King reveals she ran into Jessa Duggar

Despite being estranged from most of the Duggar family, Amy Duggar King still lives pretty close to them. She revealed she was only about 20 minutes from their home, which doesn’t always mean she can avoid running into them.

Amy saw Jessa Duggar at the trampoline park, and they exchanged pleasantries but nothing more.

The Counting On cousin confirmed she is still very close with Jill Duggar. The two grew their relationship when she was there for her cousin when she walked away from Counting On in 2017. The two built trust and are in contact quite often.

And surprisingly, Amy talked about receiving an Instagram message from James Duggar. She keeps the communication line open, but it seems very surface-level.

We’ll have to wait and see what Amy has up her sleeve when she announces what she’s been working on.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.