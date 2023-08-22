Amy Duggar King reveals plans to homeschool, hits back at critics

Amy Duggar King has taken on a new endeavor.

She revealed that she will homeschool her son Daxton as he begins his first year of preschool. He is three, so this will be his first introduction to the learning atmosphere.

The Duggar cousin and Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets participant received some backlash when she misspelled a word in her caption announcing her decision to homeschool.

Amy wrote, “Anyone can be a father but it takes a very special, dedicated and loving man to be a daddy!! You’re support in me teaching our son means the world to me! @kingdillpickle”

She changed the “You’re” to “Your” once it was pointed out in her comment section that Amy was being dragged on Reddit for her wrong word usage.

And after she fixed her caption, Amy decided to clap back at the haters.

Amy Duggar King changes caption after follower alerts her to Reddit dragging

In the comment section on Amy Duggar King’s post, one of her followers told her about a post on Reddit where she was dragged for using a wrong word in her caption.

They wrote, “@amyrachelleking Just an fyi- the grammar police are ripping your post apart on Reddit 🤓 You have “You’re support…” fix it- don’t fix it… if it’s not that it will be something else. ❤️”

Amy responded, “@jennifer_butters_ that’s so sad that just a simple typo can be such a huge deal.. I’ll fix it because I actually like correct grammar. but let the haters talk❤️ I’m fine with that! Thank you for telling me!”

The Reddit thread the commenter was referring to is below.

Amy Duggar King reveals she doesn’t need ‘validation’ from strangers

After editing her post’s caption, Amy Duggar King took to her Instagram Stories to admit she doesn’t need “validation” from strangers.

She said she was more than capable of teaching her son.

There’s been a lot of criticism for her cousins and their choices to homeschool their children, given the education they were given.

Amy has been vocal about her disagreement with things that happened with her cousins and decisions made by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. However, she feels confident in her decision to homeschool Daxton. She called it a “dream come true” as she has always wanted to homeschool.

While others may not agree with her choice, Amy isn’t letting it get to her.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.