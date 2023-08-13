Amy Duggar King is ‘dreading’ the day Josh Duggar is released from prison

Amy Duggar King isn’t going to stop talking about Josh Duggar and the crimes against children he committed.

He is serving time in a Texas federal prison for possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The Duggar cousin and her mom, Deanna Duggar, have been vocal about their disgust over what happened between Josh and his sisters nearly two decades ago and his latest crimes which led to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

Josh’s attempt to appeal his conviction was denied by a panel of three judges earlier this month, which means he will continue to serve his sentence with a tentative release date of October 2032.

Amy and Deanna appeared in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets alongside Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They spoke about being in the dark about what happened with Josh and his sisters and when he was arrested in 2021.

Now, Amy reveals she is “dreading” the day he will be released from prison and how she believes he should remain behind bars for life.

Amy Duggar King reveals what she is ‘dreading’

While talking with The Daily Mail, Amy Duggar King revealed she is “dreading” the day Josh Duggar becomes a free man and leaves the Texas prison where he is currently serving his sentence.

She told the publication, “I am dreading that day. I don’t really believe that you can be rehabilitated from such sick stuff. And if you have that problem, I don’t believe that you should be released into society.”

Amy talked about how her heart breaks for the innocent children destroyed by these acts.

She continued, “So, I dread that day because that’s another monster that’s loose. That’s another monster who… you might not act out on it, but he still has those thoughts, and he still has that same kind of urge.”

Amy Duggar King recounted run in with Anna Duggar

Earlier this month, Amy Duggar King and her mom, Deanna Duggar, ran into Anna Duggar during a visitation for a family friend who had passed away.

They looked up, and she was right there. And when Amy attempted to speak with her, Anna let her know she wasn’t there for it. She responded, “Just give me space,” which Amy and Deanna did.

After appearing in the Shiny Happy People docuseries, Anna reportedly wants nothing to do with them. She still believes Josh Duggar is innocent, and anyone who speaks out against him or his behaviors has no room in her life.

Despite the backlash, Amy Duggar King will continue to speak out.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.