Jill Duggar gets no support from family as they attempt to deflect from Shiny Happy People

Jill Duggar has been on the outs with her family since she walked away from Counting On in 2017.

The dynamic shifted when she and Derick Dillard refused to sign another contract, essentially promising that everything in their lives to be on television.

She has been working to deconstruct everything that she learned while in the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Through therapy and living life more freely, Jill has decided to write a book about her life. The title is Counting The Cost, and it will be released early next year.

When she and Derick announced the book on social media, there was no support from the Duggar family. It was quite the opposite, actually. Her brother, Jedidiah Duggar, showed up in the comments to fight back, defending his parents and telling commenters this was none of their business.

Jill has been open about some siblings not agreeing with her leaving the show and how she is living her life. She never went into detail about which ones, but it seems most of them will walk away because of this book now.

It’s been a long-time coming, but a Duggar tell-all book has been highly sought after.

The Duggar family deflects as the Shiny Happy People docuseries is released

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was released a few hours early, premiering on Thursday night.

That threw a wrench into the deflection plan, which was having Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announce the birth of their daughter, Nora Kate.

Joy-Anna Duggar also shared updated photos of her son, Gunner, who was born a few weeks ahead of Nora.

Deflection was a topic discussed in the docuseries and has been used by the Duggar family since the first scandal broke in 2015. Jill and Jessa Duggar were used to minimize what Josh Duggar did to them a decade prior during the Megyn Kelly interview.

Chad Gallagher set everything up and remains Jim Bob Duggar’s advisor on every statement released and everything the children who remain under his umbrella.

Will Jill Duggar be shunned completely?

With the revelation Jill Duggar wrote a tell-all, there will likely be backlash from the family.

When she walked away in 2017, she remained in contact with some of her siblings — mostly the sisters. However, James Duggar was still a part of her life. He even attended Derick Dillard’s graduation from law school.

Jill was quiet about why she walked away and didn’t share much about what happened within the family. As Derick began speaking out more, things got more tense.

As their statement said, the Duggar family believes in handling things in private, and that is no longer the route Jill is taking.

None of Jill’s siblings have spoken out directly against her, but Jedidiah clarified where the family stands.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video.