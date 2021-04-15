Jill Duggar get support from Jana Duggar after sharing garden plans

Jana Duggar shows support for Jill Duggar on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar may be on the outs with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but some of her siblings remain in her corner.

This time she is finding support in her big sister, Jana Duggar.

The former Counting On star shared that she is gearing up for her garden. She included an adorable photo of Samuel sitting on a bag of dirt and a long-winded caption in which she praised her sister Jana.

Jana Duggar responds to Jill Duggar

Even though Jill Duggar has a lot going on, she still seems to be maintaining the relationships she has with her siblings.

Jessa Duggar has been supportive of her sister, even sharing photos of their hangouts. Recently, the two hit the vintage market, and Jill shared some of their shenanigans as they spent time exploring the offerings.

Now, Jana Duggar has proven that she hasn’t written Jill off yet. In the post she was tagged in, the eldest Duggar daughter made an effort to respond to the post, letting followers know there was still love there between the sisters.

She said, “Love this!! 😍 You’ll do great, sis! It’s so much fun watching things grow! 🪴”

That was in response to part of Jill’s post that said, “🤔I’m not my sister, but I’m pulling out all my wannabe #janagaines (@janamduggar ) skills & hoping for the best! 😄”

Of course, Jill thanked Jana for her comment as well.

Why is Jill Duggar estranged from her parents?

It has been a long time coming, but followers now know why Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On.

Speculation began about a rift within the family, and it was confirmed by Derick Dillard near the end of 2019 when he revealed that he and Jill needed permission to be at the big house. He divulged that almost without hesitation and with confidence that no one should be shocked.

More information has come out, with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar releasing a statement that acknowledged the rift. Both parties hope to mend fences at some point, but Jill Duggar revealed that she is protecting her mental health and staying away.

Some of the siblings aren’t in agreement with Jill’s choices, and she has confirmed that. However, she did not reveal who was opposed to her living her life this way. Fans have speculated that Joy-Anna Duggar was one of them based on a post slamming Jill that she liked.

These may be small steps, but Jana Duggar responding to and supporting Jill Duggar is a big deal.

