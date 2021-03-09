Jill Duggar and Sam Dillard bake brownies for ‘Papa’ Derick Dillard’s birthday

Jill Duggar is celebrating Derick Dillard’s birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is gearing up to celebrate her husband’s 32nd birthday.

Earlier today, the former Counting On star shared that she and Samuel Dillard are making brownies for “Papa” Derick Dillard for his birthday.

The cute snap showed Sam sitting on the counter licking the whisk with the brownie batter sticking to it.

What are the plans for Derick Dillard’s birthday?

Currently, Jill Duggar hasn’t elaborated on what the family plans to do to celebrate their head of the household.

Derick Dillard is finishing up his last semester in law school and is likely busy working on his class load. Israel, the couple’s oldest child, is currently in kindergarten, which is why he wasn’t home to help with the brownies.

Typically, Jill will take to social media to share what the couple does and to gush about her husband. The latest project for them has been their YouTube channel, which is likely where the events of today will be recorded.

They have been working hard to promote that as a stream of income, and everything is typically put there if they think it will bring in the views.

As of now, the sweet birthday post hasn’t been shared on social media just yet. It is still early, and with school happening for both Derick and Israel, it is likely that it won’t happen until later in the day.

Jill Duggar leans on her husband for strength

A lot has happened for the couple over the last year, and Jill Duggar has leaned into her husband, Derick Dillard.

Last fall, the couple began uploading videos where they answered questions from fans. Many of them asked about the situation surrounding the couple walking away from reality TV, specifically Counting On, and the relationship they had with Jill’s parents.

The answer wasn’t shocking, but Jill Duggar confirming that she had to fight for the money she was due from the show and revealing there was a rift with her parents and some of her siblings was sad.

Derick has been a source of support for her and has backed her decisions. Some even speculate he was the one who pushed her to break free, though neither of them has ever confirmed that.

Now, the couple enjoys spending time with their little family and watching their two little boys grow. They have opened up more about their lives and will continue to use their YouTube channel as a platform to express themselves.

Today will be all about Derick Dillard as he turns 32, and Jill Duggar is going to make sure he feels the love.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.