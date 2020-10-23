Jihoon Lee swipes back at estranged wife Deavan Clegg as stories conflict about what happened to their dog

While most fans know the breakup of Jihoon and Deavan will be playing out on our tv screens soon, they were surprised to see the two adding to their family on the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

After moving into a permanent apartment, the couple adds the commitment of a new pet in the mix.

After seeing the messy breakup play out on social media and Delavan leaving South Korea, fans are wondering – what happened to the dog?

Bam Bam has a new family

Jihoon took to Instagram to update fans on Bam Bam and his new family.

He posted a text message screenshot with his new owners and revealed that the puppy is adjusting well to his new home.

Bam Bam left at the beginning of the year, which would mean the dog left while Deavan was still living in South Korea. Jihoon claims they gave the puppy away due to Drasiclla mistreating him.

He accused Drascilla of abusing the puppy and said that “Little D beat Bam Bam. He lost a lot of hair and it wasn’t good for the baby’s trachea.”

Jihoon also claims that while Deavan was on Instagram live, Drascilla was seen handling Bam Bam roughly.

Deavan has always stood behind the fact that Jihoon plays on the “wild child” storyline that 90 Day Fiancé producers have written for Drascilla.

In an Instagram story, Deavan refuted the claims and said, “I find it real disgusting that my daughter’s abuser is still speaking about her in his stories, making up lies to make my child look bad.”

Social Media was not happy

Most of the couple’s nasty arguments were about money and viewers agree they should not be adding another mouth to feed.

Jihoon and deavan do not need to adopt a dog or sign a year long lease #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/YoAxwYbRDS — I Wanna Party With Syngin (@jessicaschult13) October 19, 2020

On the show, the couple signed a lease, adopted a dog and are in the middle of planning a wedding.

Fast forward to months later where the couple has been uninvited from the season’s Tell All and abuse allegations have come out.

There have been many conflicting stories in everything coming from this 90 Day Fiance break up and viewers are torn on who to believe.

Who do you think is telling the truth?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.