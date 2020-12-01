Jihoon Lee admits that he was ‘ashamed’ to see himself on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, thanks fans for their support

The wild ride of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s latest season has finally come to an end. And this conclusion couldn’t come fast enough for some castmembers, including Jihoon Lee.

Jihoon’s journey on the show was not only dramatic, but it was stressful and sad for fans to watch as he and his no-estranged wife Deavan Clegg attempted to make a life for themselves in Korea.

Jihoon says he was ‘ashamed’ and ‘learned a lot’

Of course, fans will know that this didn’t play out the way he had hoped and that the couple has been split for quite some time now.

And apparently, the show has been a sore point for Jihoon. He took to his Instagram stories to share his point of view.

“Looks like the show’s finally over. I didn’t watch the show, but I could check through DM,” Jihoon wrote.

He then continued to say that he learned a lot from his failed marriage to Deavan.

“I think I learned a lot from marriage and divorce. I was ashamed to see myself on the show. Nevertheless, I sincerely thank you for your support.”

Jihoon and Deavan shared a tearful goodbye in the season finale

The former couple’s relationship unraveled over time and much of the drama found its way to social media.

Jihoon and Deavan battled each other and Deavan made some serious accusations of abuse against Jihoon.

And a new level of petty was reached over Halloween when Jihoon decided to dress up as Edward Scissorhands, a character that Deavan has tattooed on her arm.

Tensions were also high for the couple on the show. Shortly after their wedding, the impacts of COVID-19 hit Korea and the couple was forced to quarantine together. This meant that they were in each other’s faces for days on end.

Naturally, this brought on a wave of arguments that simply couldn’t be avoided.

Deavan ultimately decided to move her and the kids back to the U.S. and explained that it was the right choice for everyone. She even went so far as to say it was a way to save their marriage.

Fans expected that the goodbye wouldn’t be too difficult given the accusations that have been made on social media. What they got, however, was a tearful and loving departure that had them confused.

Of course, the couple ended up calling it quits and Deavan has even moved on with a new man, Topher Park.

So, while the two work to build a life together in the U.S., Jihoon is left to try and pick up the pieces of his life back in Korea.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.